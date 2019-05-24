Things to do this bank holiday weekend in London: 24 to 27 May Happy bank holiday!

Hooray for the bank holiday weekend! What will you do with that extra day off? There's plenty to keep you entertained in the capital, from gigs to fabulous restaurants to a very special event in... the sky! Read on for fun things to do in London.

Dine under a dome at luxury hotel L'Oscar

London has an abundance of unique places to dine but there's nothing quite like enjoying your meal in a Grade II-listed heritage building that oozes glamour and decadence. L'Oscar used to be the site of a Baptist church, but it has been converted into a plush hotel, grill, café and bar. Even if you're not staying at the hotel, The Baptist Bar & Grill restaurant by executive chef Tony Fleming is a must-visit. The setting is truly majestic, with diners seated upstairs under the dome (what used to be the chapel) and around the circular balcony that overlooks the bar. You and your guests will certainly be left impressed by your opulent surroundings, from the gilded crockery to the Baroque-style decor. The menu is equally theatrical, with main dishes including a cote de boeuf for two, a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth ribeye served with snail ravioli and Herdwick lamb cutlets that are topped with yoghurt and mint dressing. For starters, we recommend the superb coronation crab salad, which is flavoured with exotic mango and pickled lime, and the seared scallops. You can never go wrong with scallops, but the fennel, basil and strawberry vinaigrette makes it truly unique. If Baptist isn't on your bucket list, it should be now.

baptistgrill.com

Celebrate Petersham Nurseries Covent Garden's first anniversary

Happy birthday to Petersham Nurseries Covent Garden! The restaurant and stunning homeware store is celebrating its first anniversary this weekend with a whole host of events in partnership with Floral Court Festival. To kick off festivities, and of course the bank holiday weekend, the first 100 people through the door will be treated to a complimentary cocktail. On Saturday, LuluLemon will co-host a yoga brunch with movement coach Kim Hartwell, while on Sunday, Neal's Yard will open its Remedies workshop. Throughout the weekend, guests can take part in pasta masterclasses plus there's a very special afternoon tea on the Saturday. See the website for the full itinerary; tickets events can be purchased online.

petershamnurseries.com/stories/floral-court-festival-celebrating-our-first-birthday-in-covent-garden

Fly 100 feet up in the sky

Looking for something truly unreal to do this weekend? London in the Sky is back and playing host to several types of flights, whether you want breakfast, a boozy brunch, a special lunch or a fancy sunset dinner. Joining 20 people around the dining table and chef's kitchen, you'll be strapped into your seat (safety first!) and whisked 100 feet up into the sky where you can enjoy views of the O2 Greenwich and beyond, while you settle down for your meal. That is, if you can bear to put your phone down and resist snapping selfie after selfie of your incredible experience. For the daredevils on the flight, the chairs can also tilt back - what we do for the Gram, eh? It might feel a little discomforting to know you're suspended in the air, but after a few minutes you'll relax. The table does gently spin from time to time too, so there's no chance you'll get bored of your view. Flights must be booked in advance, but be quick, they're selling out! londoninthesky.co.uk

Feast on fresh sushi at Miyako

Sushi and sashimi lovers have to head down to Miyako if you haven't been before. Officially part of the swanky Andaz London Liverpool Street hotel, the restaurant has some of the tastiest and freshest sushi in the City. Stand-out dishes include the chef's selection (pictured), which is tuna, salmon and sea bass sashimi, and the inside-out rolls, which range from the classic salmon and avocado rolls to the more unusual but equally delicious prawn tempura. There are all sorts of maki, temaki and tempura dishes on offer plus bento boxes; from sea bream to squid to octopus to scallop, the world is your oyster. If you want to get your hands sticky, Miyako has also just launched its monthly sushi and sake experience masterclasses. During the three-hour session, diners will learn how to make sushi and pick the best fish for sashimi dishes, before sitting down to tuck into it all. More into eating than cooking? Miyako also serves a bottomless menu.

hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/united-kingdom/andaz-london-liverpool-street/longe/dining

Enjoy a little slice of paradise in Richmond

For those who like the sweeter things in life, then this one is for you. In honour of the Chelsea Flower Show, The Petersham in Richmond are offering a delicious afternoon tea. The menu consists of a hand-crafted selection of exquisite floral-based desserts to be served alongside traditional homemade scones and finger sandwiches. The bespoke floral afternoon tea features botanical inspired creations such as a hibiscus Crème Brûlée, a white chocolate mousse with rose, and a playful truffle lollipop with lavender and strawberry – each beautifully decorated with edible flora and fauna inspired garnishes.

petershamhotel.co.uk

Bring some R&R to your home

The Hart Spa is bringing the calm zen of their retreat into your office or home all till the end of this month. Monique is offering a series of indulgent massages whilst integrating her sought after Joie de Vivre and Bonne Nuit candles and facial essences - both organic, natural and perfect for de-stressing and switching off from everyday life. With all the luxuries of a spa in the comfort of your own home or office, you can spend 30 minutes getting pampered by the industry's finest.

moniquehart.com

Dance the night away to Fleetwood Mac

Forget going your own way, you'll want to head straight for The Prince of Wales this Bank Holiday Friday. The Brixton rooftop is hosting a tribute night to Fleetwood Mac, with some 70s and 80s tunes thrown in for good measure. Promising street food, summery cocktails, a glitter station and three rooms of music, there's no better way to kick start the long weekend.

https://www.designmynight.com/london/clubs/brixton/the-prince-of-wales/summer-rooftop-party-a-fleetwood-mac-tribute?t=5ce53cb5cb616d35666fc043

Go late-night dining at Duck and Waffle

Bank holidays aren’t made for early nights, so if you find yourself in the city after 11:30pm and you’re not wanting to call it a night, head to Duck and Waffle to try their new ‘Duck Lates’ menu. Except their usual iconic cocktails served alongside dishes such as fried bocconcini mozzarella, purple artichoke grilled sandwich, ‘duck ‘n’ cheese, and a truly decadent ‘francesinha’ sandwich, made from bacon, beek, sausage, Gruyere cheese, duck egg and beer sauce. It may take you all night to finish - but the restaurant is open 24/7, after all…

Donate and dine for World Hunger Day

World Hunger Day is on Tuesday 28th May, and Quaglino’s has teamed up with The Hunger Project to offer an exclusive dinner and cocktail menu to raise money for the charity. Guests can enjoy starters of Bayonne ham ballotine or Isle of White heritage tomato salad, mains of Loch Duarte salmon or asparagus and broad bean linguini, and finish off with treacle tart or Valrhona chocolate fondant. Quaglino’s will donate £3 of every meal ordered and £1 from every cocktail to the charity, which is a global, non-profit, strategic organization committed to the sustainable end of world hunger. Their vision is a world "where every woman, man and child leads a healthy, fulfilling life of self-reliance and dignity."

Book at quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk/menus/restaurant/world-hunger-day/