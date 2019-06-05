Where to stay, eat and play in Mykonos, Greece – explore the hotel adored by Paris Hilton and Leonardo DiCaprio Make the most of your time on this beautiful Greek island

Mykonos is arguably one of the world’s chicest holiday destinations, with bright whitewashed villages, azure coloured waters and dynamic nightlife. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that it’s a favourite among the rich and famous, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner and Scarlett Johansson. We were lucky enough to go along to Kenshō Ornos, Kenshō Psarou and explored all that the island has to offer during our stay. And if, like us, you want to rub shoulders with A list stars, here’s how to explore Mykonos in three days.

Day one Morning: Arriving at Kenshō Ornos

Only a 20 minute drive from Mykonos airport, Kenshō Ornos is the ultimate way to holiday in style. This five-star boutique hotel is situated just at the top of a hill above the quaint Ornos beach. While it is newer on the scene, it's already close to perfection. The hotel's dreamy interior design incorporates natural materials and neutral tones to create a soothing oasis. Service is exceptional, and even includes an on-demand private car to Mykonos Old Town. But for those wanting to relax in privacy, the 35 luxury rooms include Jo Malone products, an iPad control system, and what's more, most even have jacuzzis or private plunge pools!

Afternoon: Cocktails by the pool

Nothing says luxury beach break like a stylish signature cocktail, so you must try a Kenshō while catching some rays around the pool. But If you're seeking a break from the sun, you can escape to Kenshō Cave spa, this subterranean cocoon has two treatment rooms where expert therapists are on hand. Rejuvenate with a refreshing body mask made of clay, or prepare for a day at the beach with a full body massage. This is perfect for couples retreating from the party scene, as it was for Hugo Taylor when he proposed to Millie Mackintosh during their stay at Kenshō Ornos in 2017.

Evening - Dining under the stars

Just a few steps away from Ornos restaurant, is a more intimate rooftop terrace with panoramic views overlooking the beautiful Ornos Bay in the south of the island. Here, you can indulge in the sublime cuisine that fuses traditional Greek flavours and modern cooking techniques. And as the sun sets, the pool below becomes Instagram-ready with twinkling spotlights and soft evening music.

Day two Morning: Discover Kenshō Psarou

For a slightly livelier trip, you could split your stay between two resorts and visit Kenshō’s latest hotel Psarou, set on one of the world’s most exclusive beaches. This sister hotel is THE celebrity hangout: Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton are just some of the world’s superstars who visit. Psarou holds 29 exquisite rooms and suites, featuring every luxury you can imagine – whether it's an in-room jacuzzi or stunning ocean views. No matter your choice of stay, you’re bound to feel like you’re in paradise.

Afternoon: Lunch at Kenshō Psarou Lounge

You won’t need to be dining out as Kenshō has won numerous international awards for its gastronomic excellence. Enjoy luxury dining at Psarou Lounge­­ which offers a menu of Mediterranean cuisine with a modern, artful twist. Greek, Japanese and Peruvian flavours become mixed and mingled to make gourmet dishes you never thought possible. Afterwards, go and grab a drink from the boho-chic bar, the ideal setting for watching the sunset in style.

Evening: Treat yourself to the spa

Head over to Kenshō Psarou's high-tech spa for futuristic treatments used by the world’s elite. Highly recommended is the Déesse Pro LED Mask uses a total of 770 LED lights, stimulating natural responses that lead to skin-rejuvenation giving you the healthiest glow possible. If you truly want to feel Zen then classic and modern massage are available as well as anti-ageing facials and Medi-Spa Technology practices to stay forever ever young.

Day three Morning: Breakfast at Kenshō

Mornings at Psarou can be spent relaxing in your own private jacuzzi while the sun rises, before heading down for breakfast, where you can enjoy a range of sumptuous pastries, fresh juices and made-to-order egg dishes. Another bonus is the quality breakfast buffet, served until 11:30 am, so there's no need to rush. Room service is also available to savour a meal from the comfort of your room while in your bath robe and slippers.

Afternoon: Visit Mykonos town

Just outside the hotel entrance is a shopping haven for all your designer needs from Louis Vuitton to Gucci, but if want something a little more authentic try exploring Mykonos town. Here you will find a few of Mykonos’ iconic feature - windmills. While today they are little more than a tourist attraction, they were once vital to the island's economy. Just below the windmills, the picturesque houses that form ‘Little Venice’ lay alongside the glittering waters which are best viewed at sunset. You can find numerous shops and restaurants in the area such as Lotus Resto Bar, nestled within the Grecian lanes.

Evening: Get glammed up

Once the sunsets, Mykonos Town is full of places to party. Overlooking the sea within the bustling nightlife you will find Jackie O’ club, created in homage to the famed first lady who used to frequent the island, the ultimate place to let loose and have fun.

Kenshō Psarou is, without a doubt, THE hottest place to be seen this summer! Direct flights run regularly from the UK to Mykonos. The hotel is a mere ten minute drive from Mykonos airport, and private transfers can be booked for arrival.