Georgia Jones reveals whether her and Danny have future baby plans MAGICAL.

Family holidays can sometimes be tricky with kids - but is there anything more magical than taking a child to Disneyland? We caught up with Georgia Jones, who spoke all about her top tips for travelling with her son, Cooper, and also revealed whether she had plans for any more kids with Danny Jones.

Now that's our kind of family holiday!

Unfortunately we can’t expect any new Jones babies soon, as Georgia opened up “Because we both work, it’s quite full on in our household as it is and quite busy so I think a second child would just may be a bit too much!”

Danny and Georgia are happy being a family-of-three for the moment

So what about travelling with the one that she has? We’re probably all aware that the best way to keep a child occupied (and quiet - if we’re being considerate to other passengers!) is through cartoons. However, poor baby Cooper didn’t take to his headphones immediately, and she urges other parents to get their kids used to them before boarding a flight. She explained: “Because he’d never worn them before, when we put them on him on the flight he was like ‘what on earth are these?’ It took about two hours of the flight for him to actually understand that when he put these headphones on he could then hear what the cartoons were”.

Cooper certainly enjoyed meeting Mickey Mouse...

Does she have any other top tips? Make sure you have a pushchair that folds up “because when you get to the other side, especially in America, it takes so long to get through customs, you don’t want to be holding your baby for that long". Plus, “If your baby has a dummy, take LOADS, because they get lost so easily” - and they help with your child’s ears during take off and landing. Finally, Georgia urges you to bring a thermometer and calpol to be on the safe side - you never know when your child will be sick, after all.

Mickey Mouse ears are the BEST accessory

Well, it looks like they’ve got their hands full with Cooper, and he certainly enjoyed Disney, as Georgia spoke of their trip: “Everything about it is exciting, especially when it’s your baby’s first time experiencing things. Amazing moments are made at Disney.”

Now, who’s planning their next trip…?