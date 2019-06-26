Airbnb goes luxe! You can now rent out a castle for you and your friends Where would you book?

Airbnb has announced the launch of Airbnb Luxe which offers customers a choice of over 2000 hand-picked luxury properties. Guests can choose from award-winning homes in New Zealand and South Africa, castles in France and historic villas in Tuscany or even a mega private island, Nukutepipi, curated by Guy Laliberte, founder of Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge.

Slated as "a new luxury experience that makes personal and bespoke travel more accessible to everyone", once booked, guests will be connected with a trip designer who will be there to ensure check-in is smooth, the trip's itinerary is arranged and anything for clients from babysitters to in-house chefs, trainers and masseuses can be booked.

Talking of the company's decision to move into the luxury travel sector, Brian Chesky, Airbnb Co-Founder, CEO and Head of Community, said: “Today’s luxury traveler is craving more than just high-end accommodations; they seek transformation and experiences that leave them feeling more connected to each other and to their destination.

“With Airbnb Luxe we are applying the same approach we’ve used since we launched Airbnb more than 11 years ago — creating local, authentic and magical travel moments now in amazing places to stay — to reimagine the way people think and experience luxury travel.”

A strict criteria for homeowners hoping to get their mega properties listed, each house has to pass a criteria of over 300+ standards in both design and function to make it to the Luxe level. Checks include materials and finishes, rare and unique features, spaces that accommodate groups, chef-grade appliances and the proper amount of bathrooms corresponding to each bedroom.

