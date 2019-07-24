This is where Prince Charles has been spending time ahead of Balmoral summer break He's due to travel to Scotland soon

Prince Charles is due to travel to Scotland to spend the summer holiday with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip. But before venturing north, Charles has been spending time in his family country home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House. Clarence House's official Twitter account shared a photo of Charles on an engagement there, and judging by the post, the future King has been enjoying the sunshine and his stunning gardens.

Charles welcomed the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, to his family home. The pair were pictured posing outside the royal's front door, which was flanked by immaculate hedgerows and beautiful flower displays. The post read: "In April, the Prince wrote to the President to share his best wishes and prayers as Rwanda marked the 25th anniversary of the Genocide Against the Tutsi. HRH also said he was delighted to be visiting Rwanda next year for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2020."

Charles received the President of Rwanda at Highgrove House

Highgrove House, near Tetbury, is the family home of Charles and Camilla, although the couple spend the majority of their time in London where their office is based in Clarence House, just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace.

They usually spend their summers in Scotland at Birkhall, an 18th century property that sits on the Queen's Balmoral estate. The home on Royal Deeside was previously owned by the Queen Mother but Charles inherited it when she passed away in 2002. The late royal referred to it as a 'little big house'. Charles and Camilla also spent their honeymoon there in 2005, so no doubt have fond memories of the home.

Highgrove House is the official family home of Charles and Camilla

While in Birkhall, the royals spend a lot of time with the Queen and Prince Philip, who stay at Balmoral Castle. Over the course of the summer, the monarch and her husband will receive various visitors including their family members. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may choose to travel up to Scotland so that baby Archie, who was born in May, can experience his first Scottish summer. The Cambridges, who are currently on a two-week holiday in Mustique in the Caribbean, also usually spend a few days in Balmoral with their children.

