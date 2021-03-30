London's best outdoor bars and restaurants to visit after April 12th

The roadmap to ease England out of coronavirus restrictions means that we can visit outdoor hospitality venues from 12th April - hooray! While we can't arrange for the sun to come out, we can keep our fingers crossed and book a beautiful outdoor terrace to finally raise a glass that isn't in our own garden. Here are the best and most beautiful spots in the capital...

Best outdoor bars and restaurants

The Ivy

The Ivy Soho Brasserie and The Ivy Kensington Brasserie will be re-opening their beautiful, heated and covered terraces for outdoor dining. Situated in the heart of Kensington and Soho, guests can enjoy wine, cocktails, and Ivy classic dishes such as chicken Milanese, shepherd’s pie and the ever so indulgent chocolate bombe. If you want to book something with the 'wow' factor, these are for you!

For further information or to make an outdoor reservation, visit theivykensingtonbrasserie.com and theivysohobrasserie.com.

The Distillery Bankside

Need a treat for the senses? The Distillery Bankside is located on the site of Stevenson & Howell’s Fragrance Factory, which distilled essential oils and manufactured essences, flavourings and garnishes during the 1800s. The bar pays homage to its heritage by serving signature cocktails using home-made syrups, aromatics, infusions and bitters, all hand-crafted by their expert bartenders. Gin lovers can choose from 100 different varieties - so you'll definitely want to head back to tick them off...

To book: thedistillerybankside.co.uk

Nebula

If you live in East London and are keen to stay local, check out the latest pizza and cocktail joint in Hackney - Nebula. Situated moments from Columbia Road and Broadway Market, drinks will be served from a speckled pink bar top made with ocean recycled plastics and glass. For those who have missed out on their festival fix, it's an ideal place to spend the day (with 10 craft beers to sample!).

Book now nebulabar.com

Darcie & May Green

If you want your colourful Instagram shot, this is for you! Darcie Green's bright barges were designed by legendary British pop artist Sir Peter Blake and is the perfect setting for al fresco dining, plus May Green, open all day, transforms into a buzzing bar with delicious and creative cocktails. The two boats share an open-air deck overlooking the Grand Union Canal - you can even pretend you're on holiday...

Book here: paddingtoncentral.com/eatdrinkshop/darcie-may-green

Vagabond Wine, Paddington

The renowned wine bar and shop offers an incredible 120 wines by the glass, with new wines hitting the store each week (so will definitely see you through the summer...). The tables outside are complete with fire heaters, making it the perfect outdoor socialising spot for wine lovers.

Book: paddingtoncentral.com/eatdrinkshop/vagabond-wines

The Dorchester

The Dorchester celebrates its 90th birthday in April, and to mark the occasion, has launched The Dorchester Rooftop - their first-ever rooftop bar and restaurant! It's also welcoming back the al fresco 'The Spring Garden', where you can book garden globes that seat up to five guests, making it perfect for the 'rule of six'. Situated on Park Lane, you can guarantee one of the best views in London.

For more details visit: dorchestercollection.com/en/london/the-dorchester/restaurants-bars/outdoor-dining/

Grind

If you're more excited about enjoying a coffee that isn't from your own machine, head to Grind in Broadgate and relax with one of their delicious brews as you enjoy a (long-overdue!) natter with a friend. Their food and cocktail list is excellent too - perfect if you have months to catch up on!

Book: broadgate.co.uk/eatdrinkshop/grind

