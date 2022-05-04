15 marvellous things to do in London in May 2022

Londoners, it's officially May. Is your social schedule looking a little lacklustre? Has your date night inspiration dried up? Have you exhausted all avenues of what do to in London? We've compiled a list of the ultimate things to do in the city that are guaranteed to make you fall in love with the nation's capital.

Whether you're into fine dining with a view of the city's stunning skyline, or hitting up the best of London's sun-soaked beer gardens - we have got you covered.

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London for every budget, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers...

Best things to do in London in May

Take a picnic to Primrose Hill

If May brings sunshine, why not enjoy a picnic on Primrose Hill and soak up the very best views of the city? Stay until sunset for some glorious alfresco views or brave the early morning to get there as the sun rises over the hill.

Your picnic – your rules. Covid may feel like a distant memory for some, but London in the summer can get incredibly busy. Set your own social distancing agenda and stick to your personal picnic blanket if you're wary of busy spaces. Plus, you get the added benefit of enjoying your own delicious food without having to worry about queues or long wait times.

Get ready for London's first Asian food festival

Calling all foodies! We're so excited for Bon Appétit, London's brand new Asian food festival set to tease the tastebuds and scintillate the senses. The brand new food festival takes place in the arches of the famed Leake Street tunnel, where you’ll discover the flavours of Asia as you taste a delicious selection of the incredible cuisine. With workshops, cooking demos, market stalls, and more, it's the perfect day out for all the foodies out there. Leave your diary free May 20-22, for a truly delicious adventure awaits!

To book, get your tickets here.

Immerse yourself in Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's art experience

If you were mesmerised by the enchanting immersive Van Gogh experience, you'll be delighted to learn that Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's art will be lighting up London in a stunning exhibition this May. 'Mexican Geniuses: A Frida and Diego Immersive Experience' will be your chance to lose yourself in the great couple’s work. Over 300 art projections highlighting every detail of their paintings in bright, vivid clarity will be used to tell the story of their lives, loves, and art careers. It launched May 28 at Dock X in London, with tickets starting at £19.90.

To book, visit mexicangeniuses.com

Explore the best of Carnaby, London's most vibrant destination

Don't let the tourist traps of Oxford Circus and Picadilly Circus put you off exploring the city's vibrant Carnaby, an eclectic hub of global fashion brands, independent boutiques, funky foodie spots, art installations and more. The pedestrianised area of Soho is as colourful and vibrant as it is practical and convenient, loaded with an exciting rock n' roll history of London's swinging 60s. Not sure where to start? Scroll on to discover how best to spend your day in Carnaby…

Upgrade your piercing game at Metal Morphosis

If spontaneity runs in your blood, you'll love a trip to Metal Morphosis to add a new piercing to your collection. This is the most professional body and ear piercing service on the high street, offering only the finest quality metals and the most extensive range of piercing and fashion jewellery. Whether you're a minimalist into mini studs or a maximalist queen looking to upgrade your ear party - Metal Morphosis is the place to do it.

Ugly Dumpling makes the ultimate lunch spot

Have you ever heard of a cheeseburger dumpling? Neither had we, until we tried it and instantly ordered three more. This street food-turned-restaurant is home to many a twist on the humble Asian dumpling. From aromatic duck to fragrant pork belly, aubergine parmigiana and mushroom and truffle, Ugly Dumpling is the perfect place to indulge in traditional Asian classics - or try a Western fusion. Load up on sides like the legendary crispy Tempura Aubergine, summery Beetroot Rice Noodles and Crunchy Slaw as well as the delicious Seaweed and Pickled Cucumber Salad to keep you satisfied. Delish.

Shop from independent stores

Carnaby is home to over 160 brands spanning fashion, beauty, lifestyle food and drink, so you'll never be short of things to do. If you're looking to update your wardrobe in true rock n' roll style, head to 'RS No. 9 Carnaby', an iconic store that features all of the hallmarks of The Rolling Stones and an exclusive fashion label with unique pieces.

Dine alfresco at Carnaby's iconic Kingly Court

Kingly Court is a bustling hub of culinary delights tucked into Carnaby's secret alfresco destination. Our favourite place to dine for dinner? Korean Dinner Party. The brains behind the menu are Ana Goncalves and Zijun who have created an eclectic mix of East-meets-West dishes, kitsch cocktails and craft beers with a niche record collection of Korean hip hop playing into the night - there's nowhere else quite like KDP in Soho. Highlights include the mouth-watering slow cook 48-hour beef short riba and garlicky 'chickn' nuggets.

Carry on your night at Cahoots

Cahoots is Soho’s underground home that transports guests back in time to post-war 1940s. Set inside an abandoned train station, the scoundrels of this station-speakeasy serve up spiffing cocktails, jolly-good rations and live swinging entertainment seven days a week.

Take a cablecar flight across London

Who would have thought we would be adding a TfL service to our ultimate guide for things to do in London? But trust us, this one is worth the trip *pun intended*.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Thames, London's skyline, the Greenwich Peninsula, the Royal Docks and The O2 on the Emirates Air Line Cable Cars. Available every 10 minutes, with hitching a ride as simple as tapping your Oyster Card – this skyline adventure is the perfect way to see London's skyline for a price that won't cost you your staycation fund.

For more information, visit emiratesairline.co.uk

Cruise down Regent's Canal on your own boat

Ahoy there! GoBoat is the fun self-drive boating experience that takes you all along London's stunning Regent's Canal. Bring your own picnic and cruise along the river for up to three hours.

This family-friendly boating experience is the perfect way to see some of London's best sights – you'll even sail past London Zoo and catch a glimpse of some animals if you're lucky. Hire a boat at sunset for the ultimate date night trip, or enjoy a floating picnic with friends. Dogs are welcome aboard too!

Now open 7 days a week, up to 8 people can climb aboard, so decide on your Captain and get booking.

To book, visit goboat.co.uk

Best luxury things to do in London in May

Get a celebrity skin glow at EF Medispa Chelsea

There's a reason why celebrities and royals alike always look radiant on the red carpet. Their secret? Hydradermabrasion facials. The advanced Jet Facial is a cutting-edge hydradermabrasion treatment that exfoliates, cleanses and nourishes the skin combining the power of lymphatic drainage, pressured air and a bespoke blend of vitamins to target wrinkles, pigmentation and acne - and the post-facial skin glow truly is immense. We tried a Jet Hydradermabrasion facial at Chelsea's EF Medispa, one of the UK's leading medical spas and skin clinics, renowned for cutting edge, innovative face and body treatments.

Totally painless, surprisingly relaxing, and zero downtime, this facial resulted in a radiant, nourished complexion that left our skin feeling glowy n' gorgeous for days after.

To book, visit EF Medispa Chelsea

Best restaurants to visit in London in May

Indulge in an Italian Sunday feast at Pizzeria Mozza

We think we may have just discovered the best pizzeria in London… Pizzeria Mozza is the Treehouse Hotel's best kept secret, and their brand new Italian Sunday brunches need to be on your London bucket list.

From creamy, indulgent burrata to homemade meatballs al forno with herby garlic baguette, this is hearty Italian feasting at its best. Don't miss the butterscotch budino Dolci, a seriously rich and irresistible dessert that pairs perfectly with a refreshing Pale Fox prosecco. Pizzeria Mozza x Pale Fox brunches offer guests Superiore by the glass, or an exclusive selection of Pale Fox cocktails such as the Galia Bellini (made with Pale Fox Superiore, homemade Citrus and Galia Melon Puree) or the Pear Spritz with (Creme de Poire, Mint cordial, lime and Pale Fox Superiore.) With a focus on fresh and zesty flavours to compliment Pale Fox’s signature floral notes, this fine wine elevates Pizzeria Mozza’s Mediterranean flavours for guests to enjoy pizza in a unique way, setting the scene for an unforgettable experience.

To book, visit www.treehousehotels.com

Grab a boozy brunch

If you're not already planning a stroll around Mayfair, you'll want to after hearing about the new brunch menu at Manthan's. When we say brunch, it's served from 12.30-5pm and includes a range of mouth-watering Indian sharing plates masterminded by critically acclaimed Chef Rohit Ghai. We're talking chicken buttermilk with pink peppercorn, ginger and curry leaf and Kerala prawn curry served with dal Muradabadi, rice and Paratha, finished off with Malpua Rabri, a pancake with flavours of pistachio and saffron. Wondering where the booze comes into play? Order one of their delicious cocktails – we highly recommend the mango and date bellini for something fruity, or the Sangam with chi spice-infused white rum and tandoori pineapple for a unique flavour.

