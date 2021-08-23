Meghan Markle's £1 travel essential is ahead of its time

Meghan Markle has revealed the one item she never travels without, and chances are you definitely have some in your handbag too. The royal explained that she always carries a bottle of sanitiser spray or antibacterial wipes while on the move in an article that has resurfaced from her former lifestyle blog The Tig.

The Duchess was clearly very ahead of the times, and appears to go to great lengths to ensure she doesn’t get ill. Meghan said she would spray or wipe down surfaces around her when she travels on a plane, although she admitted it could make her appear "a little odd" to fellow passengers. We are sure people wouldn't think that anymore after the outbreak of coronavirus!

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," she wrote. "Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling Dixie with nary a sniffle."

With handbag-sized packets of antibacterial wipes often costing less than £1, it's certainly a budget-friendly tip. Meghan, who spent a lot of time travelling while filming legal drama Suits and maintaining her long-distance relationship with Prince Harry, also shared another piece of advice with her followers – to stay hydrated. "Always travel with a high strain probiotic, and hydrate like you're dying of thirst – because even if you're not, for your body – the thirst is real," she wrote.

Although Meghan is full of handy travel tips and tricks, we suspect that the royal will be spending her summer at home this year in Montecito, California.

The Duchess lives in LA with Prince Harry and their two children, and in their recent TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry revealed how the family enjoy cycling together in the Montecito area, as well as spending time at the beach with their dogs.

