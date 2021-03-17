Royals' favourite private islands revealed – and they're SO luxurious The royals are guaranteed privacy at these stunning destinations

Privacy is highly sought after for many families when travelling abroad, but it is particularly important for the royal family. So much so, that many of them have chosen to holiday on private islands, complete with breathtaking beaches and stunning accommodation.

From Meghan Markle to Princess Diana, take a look at some of the royally-loved holiday destinations as you dream about your next break…

Calala Island, the Caribbean

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got engaged during a holiday to Nicaragua

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank stayed at the exclusive Calala Island, located off the coast of Nicaragua, to ring in the New Year back in 2018 – and it's believed to be where the royal couple got engaged.

The Central American nation, which is set between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, is known for its beautiful beaches and breathtaking scenery.

The island has been named as one of the top ten private islands in the world and has only four suites - so privacy certainly wouldn't have been an issue for the royal couple. Amenities on offer include Michelin-star fine dining, an infinity pool with swim-up bar, a spa, and incredible snorkelling. Eugenie and Jack may also have chosen to visit the city of Granada, Lake Nicaragua or the beautiful Little Corn Island.

Tresco Island, Cornwall

Kate and William have visited the Isles of Scilly on several occasions

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans in 2020 when they whisked their children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis off on a summer holiday to the Isles of Scilly.

They swapped far-flung, tropical destinations for a staycation on Tresco Island – the only one of the five inhabited islands that is privately-owned – where they stayed at Dolphin House, a property owned by Prince Charles.

William and Harry joined their parents in Tresco Island

The royals were spotted cycling around the beautiful terrain, while they could also enjoy the famous Abbey Garden, the Valhalla Museum, walking trails, and a relaxing island spa.

Prince William first explored these wild islands in June 1989 with his brother, Prince Harry, and his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Necker Island, the Caribbean

The young Princes enjoyed playing on the beach on Necker Island

There's no fighting for space around the pool or getting up early to secure an ideal spot on the beach on Necker Island. That could be why the Caribbean destination, owned by Virgin boss Richard Branson, was loved by Princess Diana.

The late Princess of Wales was pictured holidaying in Necker Island in 1990, when Prince Harry and Prince William had fun burying their mum in the sand. The 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands offers holidaymakers paddleboarding, scuba diving, tennis, yoga, an infinity pool and more – plenty to keep the young royals entertained.

Vatuvara Private Island, Fiji

Harry and Meghan are believed to have flown from Suva to Kaibu

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of Fiji, they enjoyed a private evening at Vatuvara Private Islands resort on Kaibu, which is a short flight east from Suva.

A royal source said they were "hosted privately" for the night, HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash revealed.

There are just three all-inclusive private villas on the 800-acre island, accessible only via the resort's private aircraft - offering Harry and Meghan the utmost privacy and luxury after a busy week on their royal tour. Each villa has an infinity pool, a personal masseuse and sweeping views of neighbouring islands.

Emily wrote on Twitter: "Harry and Meghan may have opted for a South Pacific private island picnic on a nearby uninhabited island, or enjoyed the resort’s organic four-hole golf course, yoga or gourmet cooking classes. Or they might have just blissed out...!"

Mustique, the Caribbean

The Duke and Duchess (pictured in Australia) are said to have celebrated Prince George's six birthday in Mustique

Located in the Caribbean, the private island of Mustique has been a favourite holiday destination for Kate and William since their first visit in 2008 – and since it is ultra-exclusive with a no-fly zone enforced, we're not surprised.

The Cambridges are said to have celebrated Prince George's sixth birthday with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2019. It was reported that the family stayed in a luxury £27,000-a-week villa, according to The Sun, which boasts a 60ft infinity pool, private staff and stunning sea views out to the neighbouring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent.

Mustique – which was also loved by Princess Margaret – is known for white-sand beaches like Macaroni Beach and Pasture Bay Beach, while Kate and William are said to have impressed fellow holidaymakers with their scuba diving ability.

Martin Katz, a famed Beverly Hills jeweller, and his wife Kelly met the royals in 2008, and speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2015, Kelly revealed: "They're quite the sportsmen. We went diving and they went very deep, more than 90ft. Our instructor said Martin and I weren't qualified to go on the shark dives they went on."

