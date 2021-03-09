Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal surprising continent they almost moved to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in January 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprising confession about where they almost moved to during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in January 2020 after announcing their decision to step down as senior royals, briefly taking up residence in Canada before moving to Los Angeles.

DISCOVER: Archie Harrison makes rare appearance in Oprah interview

However, the couple have now revealed their family life could have been very different – because they originally wanted to relocate to New Zealand or South Africa.

During their CBS chat with Oprah on Sunday, which aired on ITV in the UK the following night, the pair confessed they had wanted to move away from the pressures of royal life and "take a breath" in a Commonwealth country.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Archie Harrison makes rare appearance with Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry specifically cited New Zealand and South Africa as options they were exploring, as well as Canada.

READ MORE: Why Meghan Markle chose her stunning Armani dress for Oprah interview

The pair have only travelled to Oceania together once, during their 16-day October 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

Meanwhile, they visited Africa in the autumn of 2019, touring South Africa, Malawi, Angola, and Botswana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only visited New Zealand once

The couple initially moved to Canada for a few weeks, before jetting into Los Angeles to be near Meghan's mother Doria Ragland when the global pandemic escalated in March 2020, setting up home with their son Archie in the Santa Barbara neighbourhood of Montecito.

New Zealand has famously had one of the best global responses to the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to snap lockdowns, border closures and good tracking systems, resulting in only 2,000 confirmed cases and 26 deaths as of last month.

Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey

Had Harry and Meghan set up home in New Zealand, their lives would have been very different! Harry recently revealed he hadn't had the chance to explore Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DIDN'T marry three days before wedding – details

During an interview with James Corden for The Late Late Show, he confessed he regretted being unable to explore his new home properly. "It's been lockdown. This is the first time I've had a chance to see LA", he said as the pair enjoyed a private open-top bus tour.