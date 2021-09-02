Gary Barlow and wife Dawn look picture perfect in rare holiday photos The couple enjoyed a summer break in Italy

Gary Barlow has shared more unseen photos from his recent summer holiday to Italy - but this time, he uploaded gorgeous snaps of his wife Dawn.

In the caption, the Take That star gushed: "Mrs B looks too good on here not to post - might have to delete if she sees, from a very lovely holiday in the incredible Italy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Gary Barlow and Dawn Andrews' long-lasting love

The striking set of pictures showed the couple looking picture perfect and more loved-up than ever as they soaked up the glorious sun on a luxury yacht.

"She's absolutely beautiful. You must be very proud Mr Barlow," remarked one fan, while another said: "Awww, these are just the nicest photos Gary. I'm sure she won’t mind you keeping them on."

During their summer, the family enjoyed trips to Mount Vesuvius and Pompei. Earlier this week, 50-year-old Gary released a series of envy-inducing photos, which included trips to the sea, various hikes and alfresco dining. He also uploaded two precious snaps with his youngest daughter, 12-year-old Daisy.

One of the many lovely pictures Gary shared of his wife Dawn

Gary tends to keep his family away from the spotlight – so the latest posts were a special surprise for fans. During a chat with Cosmopolitan UK earlier this year, the musician confessed the couple tend to enjoy weekly tipples with one another.

Asked about his guilty pleasure, Gary replied: "I like a drink. I really do. It's all under control - I don't want to lead anyone astray!

The couple enjoyed a summer trip to Italy

"My wife and I like to go for a very early drink on a Friday night. While we're enjoying our cocktails, we will catch up on the week. It's a nice excuse to do that."

The couple met back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot five years later, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, Emily, 19, and Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

