Will there be snow this November? Weather expert's prediction BBC Look North in Yorkshire presenter Abbie Dewhurst tells all

November has rolled around quickly and there's been a noticeable drop in temperature. Following a balmy and wet October, the chill in the air and frosty mornings have come as a bit of a shock.

But what can we expect from the rest of the month – will there be snow? BBC Look North in Yorkshire presenter Abbie Dewhurst, who boasts 55.7k followers on TikTok, answers your questions.

November will be cold - brace yourself!

How low will the temperature go this November?

It's looking likely at the moment that the second half of November will bring some pretty cold air (colder than average for the time of year) so some places could struggle with mid-single figure temperatures by day and drop into the minus figures at night so expect some frost. De-icer on standby!

Will there be snow this November?

It's too tricky to say whether this colder spell will bring any snow at the minute. The colder air will be driven by high pressure over Greenland and looking at historical weather data, it's unlikely to be a particularly wet period (which would bring the potential for some snow). That being said, it's not completely ruled out, particularly the further North you go.

Will there be a white Christmas this year - or is it too early to predict?

It's still far too early to say. We're statistically more likely to get a white Easter than Christmas anyway so don't get your hopes up. Let's take a look nearer the time!

