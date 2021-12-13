Why the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti Hotel is the ultimate luxury safari getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Serengeti in Tanzania is magical all on its own with its dreamy sunsets, thrilling animal sightings, and relaxing vibe, but the Four Seasons Serengeti Hotel takes a stay there to another - and very luxurious - level.

It’s a getaway you simply cannot miss during your trip to Tanzania, and there are quite a few reasons why it’s worth the splurge. One step inside the stunning five-star hotel will show you why celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Stella Hudgens, and Orange Is the New Black stars Uzo Aduba and Laura Prepon are fans, but the adventure starts even before you arrive to check in.

The Four Seasons Serengeti Hotel is the height of luxury

After you touch down at the airport, a Four Seasons jeep (hotel transfers are pre-booked) picks you up and takes you on an unforgettable mini safari ride to the hotel, with zebras, giraffes, and even lions visible along the way.

Once you arrive, your lavish stay begins with warm towels and a tasty ginger cocktail as soon as you walk in the door.

There are a variety of rooms to choose from including the more affordable Savannah and Horizon rooms (rooms start around $1495 a night), which feature plush king or twin beds, rainfall showers, spacious walk-in closets with vanities, and patios with views of the Serengeti.

Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens are fans

They all ooze luxury, especially the stylish suites, which come with private pools. But, the massive presidential suite is next level amazing.

It’s beyond stunning, and resembles a mini-home with its multiple bedrooms and breathtaking dining room topped with a chandelier. It also comes with a private chef and butler.

Regardless of the room chosen, each booking comes with full board for each guest, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, select wine and cocktails included - and it’s delicious. Expect a mix of Tanzanian cuisine and other selects like fresh seafood, salads, and even American small bite faves like mozzarella sticks.

The rooms are nothing short of spectacular

Guests dine on the outdoor patio with views of the gorgeous infinity pool and the watering hole right below it, where herds of elephants and water buffalo often stop by to take a drink. Since the hotel is in the middle of the Serengeti, it’s a common occurence to spot those animals, as well as zebras, lions, and more from your room or the pool.

The hotel also takes the headache out of figuring out where and how to book safaris by offering half and full day safaris, walking safaris, and air balloon safaris. You can book those directly with the hotel, as well as spa treatments, including massages and facials

It’s the perfect stay for special occasions like honeymoons, wedding anniversaries, and birthdays, or any celebration of life to treat yourself.

Four Seasons Serengeti

