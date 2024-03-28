Carrie Johnson jets off on lavish ski holiday

Over the last six months alone, Carrie Johnson has enjoyed multiple tropical escapes with her family but on Wednesday, she swapped the sand for the slopes on her latest adventure.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former media rep, 35, posted what can only be compared to something from a Christmas film. The post showed a bright blue sky and pure white snowy hills surrounding luxurious-looking cabins.

The mother-of-three ocumented her latest adventure

Whilst the wife of Boris Johnson hasn’t revealed any more details of her latest break, it's likely Carrie has brought her beautiful three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two and baby Frankie along for the exciting holiday.

Other incredible details shown in the short clip showed towering fir trees, and fluffy clouds that appeared so low in the sky that you could touch them. It's safe to say we have serious holiday envy!

Carrie has joined the list of celebrities who have headed for the slopes in recent weeks. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently took their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on the slopes with their close family friends.

Carrie and her brood have enjoyed a number of exciting tropical adventures

One thing is for certain it's that Carrie knows how to plan a luxurious holiday. Since baby Frankie's arrival in July last year, the family-of-five have enjoyed a number of incredible trips together.

Before hitting the slopes, in February, Carrie and her family headed for a sun-soaked mystery tropical location for half-term. During the trip, Carrie and her brood couldn't have looked more relaxed as they enjoyed frequent beach trips, al fresco dinners and a dip in the sea.

The Johnsons don't just head overseas for their holidays as they are also partial to a staycation.

A photo of Wilfred and Romy Johnson on holiday in South Carolina

Carrie previously confessed that one of her favourite places to stay is Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent. There the children can sleep next to the animals that live at the park and as her trio can't get enough of all things animal it is the perfect place for them to relax.

Their latest visit in October saw them stay in Lion Lodge, a luxurious two-storey cabin that allows guests to sleep next to the lions.

Carrie and her brood enjoying a stay at Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent

In footage Carrie shared from the visit, Wilfred and Romy were captured having a bath next to the lions. Carrie also shared an adorable photo of baby Frankie lying on a fur rug against the glass, behind which the lion sat.

When they aren't enjoying exciting vacations, the Johnsons live in a beautiful countryside mansion in Oxfordshire. The property, named Brightwell Manor, is a grade II-listed building and is located in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.