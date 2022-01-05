David Beckham sips on cocktail whilst out at sea in dreamy holiday picture The family have been joined by Victoria's parents

David Beckham and his family have flown abroad to celebrate the New Year and have barely shared images on social media.

On Tuesday, however, the former footballer made an exception and treated fans to a dreamy picture of himself out at sea.

WATCH: David Beckham shares sweet New Year's video with daughter Harper

The snap, which was quickly liked by his three sons and over half a million fans, shows him on board a boat and sipping a cocktail – a pina colada to be more precise.

"Heading into 2022 just like Del Boy would (pina colada style) whilst wearing @dbeyewear," he captioned the post, clearly promoting his eyewear brand, Eyewear by David Beckham.

David seemed to be enjoying his time at sea

David's followers rushed to the comments section and inundated it with fire and love heart emojis.

The Beckham family is spending some time in Miami, where they own a £19million home.

The group, which includes Victoria, Harper, Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have also been joined by the designer's parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams.

On Monday, Victoria took to her Stories to share a picture of her mum Jackie with her arm around her grandson Brooklyn, who was sitting next to Nicola and Harper.

Victoria's parents have joined them in Miami

"We love you so much!! @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz," she captioned the picture, which was taken at a Miami restaurant.

Another photo showed both Jackie and Anthony smiling alongside. "We all love you so much @brooklynbeckham @jackie.adams," she wrote again.

Last year, the family flew to Miami to celebrate the New Year and stayed there for four months.

At the time, the mother-of-four told her followers just how much she loved the city, where David owns his team, Inter Miami.

"I love Miami. This place is everything," she revealed on Instagram.