Leigh-Anne Pinnock marks special family milestone during 'wholesome' vacation The Little Mix star welcomed twins last year

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray have been holidaying in Jamaica to spend time with her family, and she shared some beautiful photos from the trip abroad.

Some of the most eye-catching snaps that she shared featured the singer in a gorgeous black string bikini as she spent time by the sea with Andre the children. Another saw her posing up a storm in a yellow bikini as she posed in a villa close to the beach – and she was stunning! But she also shared several sweet moments from her vacation including one of her and Andre embracing their twins on the sandy shores.

But the sweetest one featured Leigh-Anne's father playing with one of the twins as they sat in a shallow part of the shore.

The singer usually opts to hide her children's faces, but in this snap, the little tot's face was mostly visible as Leigh-Anne's grandfather balanced them on his knee.

The mum-of-two also played with her twins in a shallow cove as they sat in a float, and the family headed out to watch some sports later on in the day.

One partially heart-melting snap saw Andre having a nap right next to one of his children.

Leigh-Anne and Andre are the proud parents of twins

"There's no place like it," the Secret Love Song hitmaker penned, and fans were quick to fall in love with the photo collage.

"This is just so wholesome," one wrote, and a second enthused: "So much cuteness in these photos!!!!"

"OMG. You look amazing, hope you had a great time," another commented, and a fourth added: "You look effortlessly gorgeous… and the babies."

The star spent time with her family

Leigh-Anne has decided not to share the genders of her two babies, but the photos had fans speculating that she'd had two girls based off the outfits the youngsters were in.

The star returned "home" at the end of last month, and she shared how thrilled she was to return as she said: "Finally made it home," and used hearts emojis in the colour of Jamaica's flag.

And we're so envious of the villa she's been staying in, with the waterside property looking like the perfect place to have some rest and relaxation!

