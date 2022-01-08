Leigh-Anne Pinnock melts hearts with adorable baby photo The star gave birth to twins in August

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twins back in August, and the doting mum has rarely shared photos of her sweet children.

But on Saturday, she melted hearts when she shared a black-and-white photo of the twins holding hands – and it was almost too cute for words! In the shot, the youngsters, whose faces were hidden from view, had their hands on top of one another, and they had been dressed in some adorable knitted jumpers. "It's the forever bond that gets me," Leigh-Anne wrote, adding several emojis to the post.

And her fans were similarly blown away by the image, as many responded with heart and pleading face emojis.

"It's the best thing in the world to be born with your bestie," said one, while a second added: "This is way to adorable."

A third posted: "Hope the Pinnock-Gray family is doing very very well," and a fourth enthused: "AHHHH OMG SO CUTE."

The snap was so sweet

The Shout Out to My Ex singer and partner Andre Gray welcomed her twins back in August, with Leigh-Anne at the time sharing: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the star's wonderful news. Rochelle Humes penned: "Double the blessings", whilst bandmate Perrie Edwards sweetly wrote: "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee".

Leigh-Anne's joyous news comes just one day after fellow band member Perrie announced the birth of her first child.

The mum-of-two delighted fans over the Christmas period as she shared the first photo of the twins together as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

The star shared the first photo of her twins together during Christmas

The family all in matching red pyjamas, as Leigh-Anne wrote: "Insta vs Reality of trying to get two bubbas in a family photo let alone two fur babies! Lol Merry Christmas from the Graynock's! Sending everyone so much love."

In the first photo, the new mum blocks out her newborns' faces with heart shapes, but in the second one of their faces was slightly visible.

Leigh-Anne's followers agreed, with one telling the star: "Oh my gosh, this is everything," and another posting: "Omg stop their hair and their legs, they're amazing!!!!

A third fan wrote: "This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen." Another said: "The cutest little angels. Merry Christmas Leigh!!"

