Why Tewkesbury Park is the dreamiest countryside staycation The views alone are spectacular

If you can tear yourself away from the stunning panoramic views of the rolling hills of the Cotswolds from your room, there is plenty to do to relax and unwind during a long weekend at Tewkesbury Park.

Watch the sun come up during an early morning swim at the hotel's sumptuous spa or make yourself comfortable in the outdoor hot tub and barrel sauna.

The hotel is famous for its 6554 yard, par 72 golf course set in the Deerpark and whether you're a seasoned pro or a novice, it's the perfect way to test your handicap. If you haven't got your own golf clubs, you can hire a full set for just £15.

You'll soon work up an appetite to help yourself to breakfast at the hotel's Mint restaurant. Choose from a continental-style buffet, including fresh Danish pastries and smoothies, or a hearty full Cotswolds breakfast to set yourself up for the day.

Take in the breathtaking views

No country retreat is complete without taking in your surroundings and the hotel's friendly staff are happy to point you in the direction of routes you can walk. The Deer Park Loop, which is a 45-minute stroll around the golf course, takes in views of the River Severn and the Bloody Meadow – the site of the Battle of Tewkesbury on 4 May 1471.

Take a wander into the medieval market town of Tewkesbury to explore its many antique shops and the impressive stained-glass windows of its Abbey – the second largest parish church in the country.

A brisk walk on a crisp February day calls for a pit-stop and there is plenty of choice for both brunch and lunch at Tewkesbury Park. Pop into the relaxed No. 19 café for a homemade sausage roll and a decadent caramel shortbread, or sink into one of the sofas at the cosy cocktail bar and lounge, where you can order burgers, pizzas and salads.

Dishes at the Mint restaurant change seasonally

If you happen to be celebrating a special occasion during your stay, why not book in afternoon tea with unlimited loose-leaf tea and coffee, or for a little bit extra, wash down the delicious serving of cakes and sandwiches with a glass of fizz.

We were lucky enough to stay in one of the hotel's historic suites – the Margaret of Anjou – which boasts a dreamy copper freestanding bath and beautiful bay windows overlooking the golf course.

Paired with the cloud-like Hypnos bed, you can understand why it's hard to drag yourself out of the room… but dinner was calling!

Treat yourself to afternoon tea during your stay

Tewkesbury Park changes its menu seasonally and uses the freshest ingredients from local suppliers. Venison, pan-fried stone bass and pressed pork belly are part of its Mint restaurant's current dishes.

If you're vegetarian, try the wild mushroom fricassée to start, followed by the broccoli fondant and certainly don't forget to leave room for dessert. Anyone with a sweet tooth can indulge in the chocolate fondant with its coffee ice cream and caramelised banana.

If you've got little ones or a furry four-legged friend, family and dog-friendly rooms can also be booked at the hotel.

Prices start from £126 per room at Tewkesbury Park including a Cotswold breakfast. The Opulence Historic suites can be booked from £298 per night including breakfast. To book, visit tewkesburypark.co.uk

