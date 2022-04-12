Ryan Seacrest shares new pictures from trip away from LIVE! for special reason The ABC host is constantly on his feet

Ryan Seacrest took to social media to share some outtakes from his trip to Hawaii taken earlier this year as he temporarily stepped away from his home ABC studio.

MORE: American Idol's Ryan Seacrest's famous ex-girlfriends revealed

The TV personality shared several snapshots from his trip courtesy of American Idol as the competition continued with top 24 week in Hawaii.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest celebrate major achievement

He briefly stepped away from Live with Kelly and Ryan to film his segments of the show at the beautiful Disney Aulani Resort and Spa, with the show's latest episode also featuring pre-recorded segments.

Along with snapshots of himself enjoying local delights, he wrote: "It wasn't all work in Hawaii… Some of my breaks during #AmericanIdol featured:⁣ - A fresh catch of the day picked by a local fish Sommelier - Reggie's famous shave ice to cool down during those hot sunny days⁣ - And Dr. Mai Tai's poolside, which uses some of the freshest locally sourced ingredients."

MORE: Julianne Hough reunites with ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest and fans go wild

Many of his fans were quite excited by the post, with some even expressing jealousy as one said: "Oh enjoy! Definitely want one of those Mai Tai's!"

Ryan spent some time relaxing while also fulfilling his hosting duties

Another wrote: "Best part about working hard is the fun you get to have in between," and a third added: "All sounds delish!!!! Glad you got to enjoy!!!"

The competition headed out of the studio to the Aulani Disney Resort to kick off a full week of top 24 performances.

MORE: Katy Perry talks disagreements with American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

MORE: Lionel Richie left in tears by emotional American Idol audition

After having whittled the contestants down following a grueling series of performances in Hollywood, the first half of the group performed in the singing competition's installment on Sunday, with the second half taking the stage on Monday.

The American Idol team flew to Hawaii for top 24 week

Dancing with the Stars alum Jimmie Allen acted as the mentor for the first group of contestants and Bebe Rexha mentored the second, with each providing tips on how to fine tune performances for the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.