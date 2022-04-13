Princess Anne's frugal travel hacks on Platinum Jubilee tour stunned royal staff The Princess Royal is famed for her no-fuss approach to life

Princess Anne is one of the royal family's most hardworking royals, having taken on the most engagements of any royal in 2021 - yet her frugal attitude and no-fuss approach to life may surprise royal fans.

Having just returned from a royal tour to mark her mother's Platinum Jubilee, the royal is showing no signs of slackening her steadfast work ethic. The 71-year-old princess is known for her down-to-earth demeanour, and her calm composure on her recent royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea has left royal staff "lost in admiration", the MailOnline reports.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's most recent royal tour saw them travel in style on the RAF Voyager, reserved exclusively for government VIPs and the royal family, Princess Anne opted to fly on a commercial airline for her Australian leg of the tour.

The Cambridges have occasionally been known to fly on commercial airlines (first class, of course). Yet their preferred airline, British Airways, offers an in-flight experience nothing short of luxury.

Princess Anne flew via a commercial airline on her most recent royal tour

Complete with crisp white tablecloths and silver cutlery, personal salt and pepper shakers and premium glassware, BA's First Class provides the perfect environment for sipping on the unlimited Champagne available with all boarding passes.

Princess Anne, however, would have most likely flown with Australian airline Qantas for her non-stop journey.

Following a 22-hour flight to Australia, the frugal princess then opted to stay in £185 hotels - quite the difference from Prince William and Duchess Kate's 19k-per-night penthouse stay at The Cove on Atlantis Paradise Island.

While many royals are joined by several staff members while on tour, including personal assistants, photographers, personal stylists, makeup artists and royal correspondence, Princess Anne was accompanied by just one member of office staff (in addition to her husband and their security detail).

The royal is also believed to pack for herself

Keeping it real, the thrifty Princess Royal is even believed to have packed her own suitcase for her travels, opting for many garments she'd previously worn. And have you seen her eclectic tour wardrobe?

The Queen's daughter truly is a style icon, and her lack of a personal dresser is even more impressive.

