David Muir shares rare personal photographs during break from ABC The World News Tonight host is on vacation

David Muir has made quite the name for himself as a prominent figure on ABC News and the beloved host of World News Tonight.

MORE: David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

However, the hard-working journalist shared on social media that he was making good use of the holiday weekend by taking a vacation.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible career milestone on GMA

He shared a series of snaps from his trip to Paris, including a rare personal snapshot of himself walking along the streets in a t-shirt and jeans.

"April in Paris," he simply captioned it, and many fans immediately began to swoon, while several others commended him for taking a well-earned break.

MORE: David Muir gets everybody talking with photo of his lookalike nephew

"Paris!!!" ABC colleague Deborah Roberts quickly commented, and Kelly Ripa also chimed in with: "Joyeuses Pâques (google says that's happy Easter in French)."

"Happy Easter and what a nice place to be during this holiday," a fan wrote, with another saying: "I know you’re enjoying all kinds of beautiful Parisian sights! Beautiful time to travel there," and a third added: "Have a Happy Easter. Will see you back on the news."

David vacationed in Paris for the holiday weekend

The TV host recently delighted many of his fans when he made an appearance on Good Morning America, part of a special to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of Robin Roberts.

Despite not being a part of the core GMA team, as an integral part of the ABC News family, David also shared his thoughts on what made Robin so special and deserving of such an honor.

MORE: David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

MORE: David Muir delights fans with rare glimpse into his home life

Along with a throwback photograph of the two chatting it up and having a good laugh, he said: "Your strength, your light lifts us all."

Several of her co-stars came together to celebrate the TV personality, including her usual co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and other favorites like Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Ginger Zee, and Lara Spencer.

The ABC host paid tribute to GMA anchor Robin Roberts

The World News Tonight anchor came back later as well to wish the TV host a happy 20th, and was also joined by several celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Luke Bryan, and even Jimmy Kimmel dressed in a Robin costume.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.