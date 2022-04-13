Prince Harry's not-for-profit Travalyst partners with Google for major push to change the way we travel Prince Harry wants to change the way we travel

Google has partnered with Travalyst, the not-for-profit organization founded by the Duke of Sussex that encourages greener practices across the travel industry, to encourage travellers to think about carbon emissions.

Travalyst has been aiming to push travelers to make more sustainable travel choices by encouraging websites such as TripAdvisor, Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Visa to reveal the estimates for each plane ride.

On Wednesday, Google confirmed they were publishing a free 'Travel Impact Model', developed with Travalyst, which they hope would encourage wider adoption practices. Skyscanner has also started using the framework.

"We know that one of the barriers to consumers making better choices is a lack of visibility and overly complicated information, leading to confusion," said Travalyst CEO Sally Davey.

The news comes as it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charitable body would be investing in more organizations that have "taken a lead in improving our digital community".

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has awarded "philanthropic grants" to a project working to give voices to local communities, and another funding academic research aimed at addressing the "challenges and opportunities of social media".

Harry launched Travalyst in 2019

The charitable body said on its website: "Archewell Foundation believes that new innovations in technology and media should strengthen our communities, empower families, restore trust in information, and ensure that all of us – especially our children and grandchildren – can experience a better and safer world online.

"That’s why today we’re announcing a series of philanthropic grants in organizations that have taken a lead in improving our digital community."

Among the organizations chosen was Cortico’s Local Voices Network, a collaboration with MIT’s Centre for Constructive Communication, where the conversations of participating groups of people about their lives are recorded.

Software is used to allow the topics and issues discussed to be analyzed by researchers and so give a platform for individuals whose voices might not be reflected in decision making.

