Victoria and David Beckhams' secret luxury break without Brooklyn after wedding

Victoria and David Beckham no doubt wanted to put their feet up after all the hustle and bustle of their eldest son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz last weekend.

New photos shared to Instagram reveal that the loving couple did just that, embarking on a luxury break to soak up some sun and relax by the sea.

The parents-of-four posed for photos in the Bahamas with their friends, Dave and Isabella Grutman, with one snapshot showing the former footballer and his wife standing on the beach with their arms around each other.

In the background, the beautiful aquamarine sea and clear blue sky could be seen. "How high is my hat?!?!" Victoria joked, before going on to write: "The best week x."

In another photo, Victoria and her ten-year-old daughter Harper held hands on the beach after dark, wearing long dresses as they stood barefoot in the sand while a fire glowed behind them.

The Beckhams took part in a spectacular celebration last Saturday, when Brooklyn married his partner of three years.

The couple enjoyed a trip to the Caribbean

The young couple got engaged in 2020 but were forced to delay their nuptials due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Finally, they threw the bash of their dreams at Nicola's family home in Palm Beach, with stars in attendance including Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay and his family and Victoria's close friend Eva Longoria.

A few days after the happy occasion, proud dad David melted fans' hearts when he shared a stunning photo with his wife Victoria Beckham taken during their son's wedding.

Harper joined her parents on the tropical break

The gorgeous picture, which was released by Vogue, showed the couple walking hand-in-hand down the aisle as they headed towards their seats.

"Looking good Mrs Beckham [heart emoji] @victoriabeckham," read the caption. The post's comment section was soon flooded with messages, with Spice Girls star Emma Bunton commenting: "Absolutely beautiful @victoriabeckham."

Another follower wrote: "Obsessed with you two [heart emoji]." A third fan added: "How gorgeous and how handsome."

