Lily Collins stunning holiday with husband Charlie sparks huge fan reaction

Lily Collins delighted fans with a series of romantic holiday snaps from Denmark alongside her husband Charlie McDowell.

The 33-year-old shared the intimate snaps on her Instagram feed and included a photo of herself and her husband sharing a kiss, as well as capturing the magnificent Danish backdrop.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Danish weekend abroad…"

Fans went wild for the holiday update and left wonderful messages for the pair.

The couple married in September last year

One fan penned: "Your happy place." A second wrote: "Enjoy your time in Denmark, lovebirds!!" A third added: "Picture perfect!"

The pair, who celebrated their sixth month wedding anniversary in March, are huge fans of the country and even spent part of their honeymoon there in October last year.

The couple got married in September 2021 in a fairytale ceremony just outside Telluride, Colorado.

The pair look more in love than ever

The couple said their vows at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th century ghost town which has been turned into a luxury resort.

For the magical occasion Lily donned an impeccable traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren, with full-length sleeves and a matching lace cape with hood.

Captioning a series of posts from the magical day on Instagram, she penned: : "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife.



Lily was the perfect bride

"On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell."

In another shot, the pair posed alongside a gorgeous waterfall, with Lily adding: "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality.

"I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."

The happy couple are also co-stars and celebrated the release of their brand new film, Windfall together in March.

