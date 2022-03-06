Lily Collins teases special project as she marks major milestone with husband Charlie McDowell The star has more than one thing to celebrate with her husband

Congratulations are in order for Lily Collins! The actress just announced a major family milestone she is celebrating with her husband, Charlie McDowell.

In a new post on Instagram, Lily shared that the couple are actually celebrating two new exciting milestones together.

Charlie, 38, married Lily in 2021, and is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen.

WATCH: Lily's new thriller, Windfall

Not only are Lily and Charlie celebrating six months of marriage, but they are also celebrating the upcoming release of their new movie together, Windfall.

The Netflix original, which was directed by Charlie and stars the Emily in Paris actress, is a crime thriller about a man who "breaks into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway." The movie also stars How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel.

Lily shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips marking both her marital and film-making achievements on Instagram. "Today marks 6 months of marriage AND two weeks until #WINDFALL releases!" she wrote.

The celebratory tribute

The first picture of the carousel features her in a chic camel blazer with black trousers giving her back to the camera, as she fist bumps her husband while on set. Her husband joked about their gesture in the comments, writing: "Do we really fist bump after a take?"

The rest of the pictures are intimate snapshots of Charlie at work, pictured in headsets and hyper focused on the screen showing the movie's progress. In her caption, Lily also wrote that: "One of my favorite parts of shooting this film was getting to work with my director and love @charliemcdowell."

The couple on their wedding day

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the movie's imminent premiere, writing comments such as: "Soooo excited!!! Can't wait to see it! And happy 6 months!" and: "It's on my calendar," as well as: "March 18 cannot come soon enough!"

Lily concluded her heartfelt tribute to her husband and their project together with: "Thank you for being my partner in all things and for trusting me with this character (and holding the camera!) I'm so proud to have been part of this incredibly special project and can't wait for you guys to see it."

