Atlantis, The Palm: a 5-star palatial hotel in Dubai dripping in luxury

Situated prominently at the forefront of Palm Jumeirah Island, like a ship's figurehead or a king's glistening crown: Atlantis, The Palm, invites you into a space of spellbinding beauty and proportion - both bright and airy by day, and simmering with intrigue by night.

With its palatial aura, this luxurious beachfront property in Dubai is worthy of royals. Once inside, you are hypnotised by the impressive sight of an opulent Dale Chihuly centrepiece, an imposing sculpture in the hotel lobby composed of more than 600 pieces of blown glass - a real feast for the eyes!

The elaborate focal point - a mixture of blue, orange and red hues - sits between gorgeous white Corinthian columns which ascend to a lofty, domed ceiling. The grandeur of the atrium is iconic and impressive and not at all overbearing. It really sets the tone for the rest of the property's majestic, yet chilled vibe.

How to spend your time:

Atlantis, The Palm pitches itself as a family hotel, and there is a variety of aquatic entertainment such as underwater yoga, diving, waterslides and snorkelling. To experience this, guests should head to The Ambassador Lagoon, Shark Lagoon and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, which combined are home to more than 65,000 marine animals and more than 250 species of fish - pretty impressive!

The Ambassador Lagoon is an 11-million-litre marine habitat, one of the top ten largest aquariums in the world, and the largest open-air aquarium in Africa and The Middle East while waterpark Atlantis Aquaventure is home to several world record-breaking slides for adults and teens, including Odyssey of Terror, the world's tallest waterslide with a Double TornadoWAVE® and Shockwave, the longest family rafting water coaster in the world.

However, if water-submerged activities are not your thing, there is still much to do for those seeking serious luxury. One can while away the afternoon at ShuiQi Spa which offers state-of-the-art Shiseido treatments. As well as the traditional selection of massages, scrubs and body wraps, you will be able to relax and rejuvenate with other spa facilities which boast: a hot tub, steam room, sauna, ice fountain and relaxation room.

The staff at the spa were extremely courteous, offering plenty of water bottles to stay hydrated. The relaxation room also provided juices; fruits and glossy magazines; and the chance to use their incredible LED light therapy mask.

Rooms:

In keeping with the opulent and bright theme of the lobby, each room has been carefully curated to combine the classic with the modern. Delivering a contemporary underwater design to provide a fresh look and feel, the decor blends earthy tones with touches of coral, aqua blue, azure and marble.

You will also notice that the carpets reflect the floor of the seabed and walls in light coral shades. Sunlight floods the rooms through large windows and each guest has glorious views out onto the Arabian Gulf or the spectacular Dubai skyline.

Most of the suites have balconies and terraces, and come complete with a deep stand-alone bath, a separate rain shower, luxe bathroom products and soft comfy robes. The rooms are also equipped with sumptuously snuggly beds, a well-lit walk-in closet and impeccable housekeeping, ensuring things always feel fresh and well-stocked.

Dining:

The Atlantis, The Palm offers a multitude of delicious dining - both for hotel guests and those travelling from across the city. Feast on fresh, seasonal cuisine from the resort's buffet-style restaurants, Saffron Restaurant, Kaleidoscope and those lucky enough to have access to the Imperial Club Lounge.

Hakkasan Dubai

A Michelin-starred dining destination at its finest. This deliciously dimly-lit restaurant, specialising in contemporary Chinese cuisine, is characterised by Hakkasan's signature dark oak latticing and boasts exquisitely tiled walls with hanging lantern chandeliers that cast a soothing light. The Michelin-starred cuisine, overseen by Executive Chef Andy Toh, ranges from moreish nibbles, such as crispy duck salad filled with pomelo, pine nuts and shallots, to innovative main dishes like tofu with aubergine and mushroom, black pepper Wagyu and grilled black cod smothered in truffle sauce.

Ossiano

This Instagrammable food haven, who boasts one Michelin star, offers floor-to-ceiling views into one of the biggest aquariums in the world. Dining at Ossiano, in the depths of The Ambassador Lagoon, overlooks 65,000 marine animals which gives diners a truly one-of-a-kind underwater experience. Helmed by award-winning Chef De Cuisine, Gregoire Berger, the progressive fine dining experience is a journey inspired by the oceans and seas aiming to invoke emotions and transport guests into an underwater universe through food. A real treat for those who love to be wined at dined.

There are also fabulous other offerings including, Seafire Steakhouse, Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen and of course, celebrity haunt, Nobu.

Atlantis, The Palm is the perfect destination for anyone who likes to be treated royalty, whether that's in the summer or for those seeking some winter sun. This hotel does not disappoint, and is a real gem for those looking to escape!

Six nights at the Imperial Club King Room costs AED 5,333 (£1,192) - this is based on two adults sharing on an all inclusive basis. To book visit, atlantis.com.

