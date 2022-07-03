Goldie Hawn looks stylish in flirty mini dress in loved-up vacation photos with Kurt Russell The Hollywood star is enjoying her holiday in Italy!

Goldie Hawn is having the time of her life in Italy, where she has jetted off with Kurt Russell for the summer.

The couple were pictured enjoying a romantic stroll in Ravello on Saturday, and Goldie looked fabulous dressed in a flirty mini dress in pictures published in Daily Mail.

The stylish number featured a blue-and-white floral pattern and a ruffled skirt. It was teamed with an assortment of beaded necklaces and tan sandals. Kurt, meanwhile, looked smart dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, teamed with a baseball cap.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's seven grandchildren

The couple have been in Europe for the past few weeks and were previously in Greece, before moving on to Italy. Goldie and Kurt have a strong relationship and the actress recently revealed that the secret to their long-lasting romance was "separate bathrooms".

She told E! News: "The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms."

Goldie added on her relationship with her family: "The best piece of parenting advice I gave Kate was to learn from the mistakes I made."

Goldie Hawn is currently on vacation with Kurt Russell

Goldie is mom to Oliver and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson. She and Kurt are also parents to son Wyatt Russell, while Kurt shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983 and celebrated 39 years together in February.

As well as being doting parents, the celebrity couple are also loving grandparents to seven grandchildren, who keep them on their toes. Goldie previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness."

The celebrity couple have been together for 39 years

Goldie and Kurt are often quizzed about why they have decided against marriage, with the actress explaining the reason during an interview on Loose Women in 2015.

Talking to the panel on the ITV daytime show, Goldie explained: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

Goldie and Kurt with their children and grandchildren

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

