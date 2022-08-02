11 best things to do in glorious London in August

Not only have the summer holidays officially arrived, but so has the heatwave as August brings one of the warmest months of the year to London.

SEE: What you need to pack for a holiday: 89 must-have items

Luckily for Londoners, visitors and city-dwellers alike, the capital is host to some fabulous open-air events, al fresco dining hotspots, glamorous summer menus and a slew of family fun activities. Luckily for you, team HELLO! has been busy rounding up the very best things to do in London this August.

From the best new hangouts to delicious foodie spots, the ultimate places to picnic and where to indulge in London's luxuries, we've found it all. If you're scrambling to arrange plans before the blissful weather disappears, our guide of the best things to do in August is the perfect way to make the most of glorious London this summer.

RELATED: The best luggage brands to invest in for your staycation this summer

READ: Top 10 musicals to see in London 2022: Wicked, The Lion King, Six and more…

Best things to do in London in August

Dance the night away at Mamma Mia! The Party

Calling all Souper Troupers, it's time to live out your Dancing Queen fantasy as your delicious three-course meal at Nikos Taverna turns into a glittering finale, fabulous disco and ABBA extravaganza. Anyone who's spent a summer abroad will know that nothing quite beats the delights of soaking up the last of the sun setting into the sea on a balmy evening whilst tucking into mezze and mojitos - but Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2 is pretty close. As soon as you step into Nikos Taverna, you'll forget you're in London. Guests are transported into a hidden oasis amongst the city, with settings so believable it's hard to remember you're not on holiday in Skopelos. This theatre-come-dining immersive experience showcases the very best of ABBA's legendary music and a hilarious new story adapted by Sandi Toksvig.

Whether you're a couple, family, hen party or friendship group, you'll be taken from dinner to dancing and find yourself lost in a fabulous dream world for the night. HELLO! hit the O2 to see if the Party lived up to the hype, and after singing 'til we were blue in the face and indulging in a tempting array of Greek cuisine, it was clear to see there wasn't a face without a smile, nor a song without a dance at this eclectic evening.

Tickets from £99, to book, visit mammamiatheparty.co.uk/tickets

Upgrade to a Twilight VIP champagne experience at ZSL London Zoo

From 6pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays this summer, ZSL London Zoo is staying open later – no children allowed! Discover the secrets of the Zoo after hours during an intimate tour, free from the crowds. With nearly 15,000 incredible animals to explore, keeper talks, pop-up bars, and laid-back music all around, Twilight at London Zoo makes for an evening like no other. Make your night unforgettable and upgrade your tickets to include a VIP champagne experience. Enjoy 30 minutes soaking up the summer evening sipping champagne with London Zoo’s cutest flippered friends on Penguin Beach.

Tickets cost £36.50 and must be booked in pairs. Book your VIP tickets at zsl.org

Book a class at JAB Mayfair

If you're looking to challenge yourself this August, uplevel your exercise repertoire at JAB, a boxing club that pushes beginners to their limits and challenges pros to unlock their best potential. Located in Mayfair, JAB is quickly becoming a cult within London's fitness scene. Promising high-intensity workouts, fuelled training sessions and an electric community empowered by boxing.

Founded by George Veness, who grew up in the East End and first walked into a Boxing Club when he was six years old, JAB brings authentic boxing coaches to the fitness industry, teaching people to improve, have fun and feel empowered through its training philosophy. If you're looking to hit up the boxing scene, don't be put off by its intimidating front. JAB is a welcoming space where all levels are welcome. You don't work out at JAB, you train - and the five-star reviews speak for themselves.

To book your first class, visit jab-box.com

Best family-friendly things to do in London in August

Watch 101 Dalmations at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

If you're looking for family-friendly fun in the city this summer, the kids will love 101 Dalmations at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. This eclectic adaptation follows the infamous Cruella de Vil (Kate Fleetwood) as she sets her sights on a new Dalmatian fur coat… but there’s trouble ahead for Pongo, Perdi and their ever-growing litter of polka-dot puppies. Packed with masterful puppetry, modern comedy and an action-packed second half sure to keep little ones hooked right up until Cruella's inevitable downfall, this vibrant production is a delight for the senses, ideal for summer holiday fun.

To book tickets, visit openairtheatre.com

Cook up a BBQ on the water ​​

Make the most of the last of the summer and head to Canary Wharf, where Skuna Boats offers a BBQ experience like no other. Up to nine people can fit on their BBQ Boats, so grab your friends, pack your own sausages and bacon, and settle in for 100 minutes of nautical fun on the water. Drift along Canary Wharf and take in the impressive skyscrapers while tucking into your burgers and beer. The experience is definitely a novelty and one to book before Skuna's BBQ Boats shut up shop for the year in October. It's guaranteed fun for all ages and dogs are also welcome on board.

The Skuna Hot Tub Boat, which can fit seven people each, is also available to hire and is ideal for those who want to don their swimwear and take to the water in a wood-fired hot tub.

To book a boat, visit skunaboats.com/book-canary-wharf

Immerse yourself in the works of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera

What better way to get up close and personal with art than being totally immersed in it? Fans of Mexican legendary artists, Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, can do just that in the exhibition, Mexican Geniuses: A Frida & Diego Immersive Experience - a mesmerising digital show that brings the couple's works to life. Watch as Frida and Diego's brushstrokes paint the walls around you in over 300 digital projections. The exhibition runs until 31 August and it's recommended to spend about an hour there.

For tickets, see mexicangeniuses.com/london

Best bars and restaurants to visit in London in August

Take your date night to new heights at Oblix at The Shard

If (like us) you're a sucker for a London skyline, the breathtaking 360º views from The Shard's 32nd floor will take your date night to new heights. For a spectacular dining experience 32 floors up, Oblix at The Shard is the perfect place to soak up the London skyline while indulging in an impeccably presented and exceptionally delicious meal.

Oblix's showstopping menu curated by executive chef Marcus Eaves features highlights including Truffle Flatbread with Pancetta and Ricotta, line-caught Sea Bass with zesty Hollandaise, and the Signature Oblix Pepper Steak with rich Béarnaise Sauce. The drinks menu is equally as considered, with expertly-prepared cocktails including the popular Born a Star with Ciroc vodka, passionfruit, vanilla and Champagne.

Where tempting treats meet laid-back luxury, there's no better way to spend an evening in the city than at this sophisticated, urban hangout.

To book a table, visit www.oblixrestaurant.com

Hit up Bad Boy Pizza Society at Vinegar Yard

Exit on St Thomas' Street from London Bridge station and you'll soon be met with a bustling queue of Londoners waiting to get into Vinegar Yard - a vibey outdoor hotspot where you'll find everything from food vendors to locally brewed beer, vintage boutiques and even a courtyard with a large LED screen to enjoy live sporting events with your sundowners. Whether you're heading for post-work drinks or you're looking for a place to spend your lazy Sundays, Vinegar Yard has it all. We recommend ordering a loaded 'za from resident specialists Bad Boy Pizza Society, the naughtiest pizzas in London Bridge. P.S. make sure you don't miss the deceptively delicious vegan options.

Walk ins available, but booking recommended. To book, visit www.vinegaryard.london/reservations

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.