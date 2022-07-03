8 best things to do in London in July to soak up summer in the city

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

July arrived faster than we could say "summer" and just like that, we're over halfway through 2022.

SEE: What you need to pack for a holiday: 89 must-have items

If you're scrambling to make plans before the glorious weather disappears, we've got you covered. From the best new rooftop bars in London to unbeatable nights out, stunning immersive art installations and ideal places in the city to watch Wimbledon, team HELLO! have scouted out the very best of London's what's on guide.

RELATED: The best luggage brands to invest in for your staycation this summer

READ: Top 10 musicals to see in London 2022: Wicked, The Lion King, Six and more…

Whether you're a seasoned local or you're just visiting for the day, our round-up of the best things to do in July is the perfect way to explore glorious London.

Best alternative things to do in London in July

Up at The O2 Climb for Two

If you're seeking an adventure in the city, why not take a walk on the wild side? You'll love this unforgettable guided expedition over the roof of London’s O2. Suspended above the iconic tent canvas, you and a fellow adventurer will make the 365m journey to the summit, 52m above ground level.

To book, visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Sign up for a free dance class with Sweaty Betty & Mejuri

Mejuri has joined forces with Sweaty Betty to bring together the boldness of gold and the power of sweat for an exclusive cardio dance class and community gathering in London, England, taking place on 9 July at Shoreditch Gardens.

If you're looking to get your sweat on this weekend, Mejuri and Sweaty Betty invite their fans to sign up to participate in an outdoor programming and help them further grow their sense of community - celebrating the occasion with a donation on behalf of each participant to Prince’s Trust, a youth charity that helps young people aged 11 to 30 get into jobs, through education and training.

To register for free, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Best luxury things to do in London in July

Visit Buckingham Palace State Rooms and enjoy lunch for two

Explore London's rich royal archives as you step into centuries of British history at the world-famous Buckingham Palace. Soak up the atmosphere as you explore the 19 State Rooms, including the majestic Throne Room and grand White Drawing Room. You’ll behold priceless paintings and some of the greatest treasures from the Royal Collection such as paintings and sculptures.

Finish your day like the Queen with a three-course lunch at Gordon Ramsay's iconic River Restaurant at The Savoy.

To book for two, visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

RELATED: 6 luxury hotels in the UK you need to add to your travel bucket list

Five star spa day with prosecco at the Montcalm Hotel

Forget the stresses of the week with this Weekend Spa Relaxation with Treatment and Prosecco at the 5* Montcalm Hotel, London Hotel, London for one.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the capital’s busy streets, escape to the beautiful sanctuary of Montcalm Hotel. Entering the oasis of tranquillity, take full advantage of 1 hour's access to the spa’s facilities including a Swedish sauna, steam room, monsoon shower and pool. To help enhance the relaxation, you’ll be given a glass of Prosecco to celebrate your pamper time in style.

Your spa day includes a 50 minute treatment of your choice, selecting either a deep tissue or Swedish massage. Relaxation’s never been so easy.

To book, visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Best restaurants and foodie spots in London in July

Take your next date night to new heights at Aqua Kyoto

Aqua Kyoto is the West End's best-kept secret. If you're looking for a chic London rooftop with unbeatable views, eclectic cocktails and a mouth-watering menu, you need to add it to your 'summer in the city' bucket list.

This glamorous sky-high spot can be found just steps away from Oxford Circus underground station, boasting innovative and contemporary Japanese cuisine with a stunning rooftop terrace.

Perfect for balmy date nights and long summer days, Aqua Kyoto is the ultimate place to soak up London's sunset whilst sipping on Japanese-inspired cocktails. Menu highlights include the zingy salmon and avocado maki rolls, prawn & shiso tempura served with yuzu kosho mayo and fiery rock shrimp.

To book, visit aquakyoto.co.uk

Enjoy exceptional riverside dining at The Glass Rooms

Take your date night to the next level at London's riverside Glass Rooms on the River, new for summer 2022. Nestled under the shade of 150-year-old London Plane trees on the Wharf of the Tower of London, the Glass Rooms offer an elevated dining experience with 360º views of the Thames' most famous landmarks.

HELLO! was seriously impressed with the everchanging sustainably-inspired menu, pulling focus on the best of British seasonal produce to highlight the freshest of ingredients. From mouthwatering 38-day aged beef to fragrant Halibut doused in Champagne butter, dining at the Glass Rooms is nothing short of a five-star experience.

Dining inside these glamorous pods can be anything you wish it to be, with Bluetooth speakers allowing you to connect your own device and impress with your own playlist. From listening to bluesy jazz as the sun goes down to dining to ABBA, create your own atmosphere in your private space.

To book, visit theglassrooms.co.uk

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.