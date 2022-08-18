Best all-inclusive resorts for luxury, family, & budget travelers

It’s not too late to plan your 2022 vacation. In fact, booking an all-inclusive resort in a gorgeous, beachy locale with plenty of ocean views (and cocktails!) might be just what you need at this point. Especially since Booking.com is now offering 15% or more off getaways booked before September 30.

Whether you’re traveling solo, with a friend or partner, with your family or friend group, or with kids, there are plenty of top-rated resorts that can accommodate every need — yes, even the very specific needs of children. With all-inclusive resorts in places like Mexico, Aruba, Greece, and the Bahamas, there’s no shortage of dream locations to choose from, including places that are family-friendly and will fit your budget.

Don't waste another minute! There’s still plenty of time to put in that PTO request and book your flight and hotel. (Just make sure to take that vacation before the end of September to save some extra money.) Let this list of the best all-inclusive resorts be your inspiration to treat yourself before the year’s over. You deserve it.

Best Luxurious All-Inclusive Resorts

Creta Maris Beach Resort, Crete, Greece

At this luxury all-inclusive resort in Crete, Greece, you will never run out of things to do. It boasts six outdoor pools, a waterpark perfect for kids, open-air movie theater, Hamman spa, and diving center. A top review said, "The food was good, the facilities are perfect. The fact that they have many pool options makes it less busy around the pool. We really loved the place."

Sandals Royal Bahamian, Bahamas

Featuring its own exclusive offshore island with pristine white beaches, the Sandals Royal Bahamian all-inclusive resort is where you go to feel pampered like a royal. There are also 13 dining options, including three new food trucks. One guest said, “It was never crowded, had hammocks in the ocean, lots of loungers at the pool and the beach. The restaurant was delicious without a long wait time and, for those that love to take pictures, this island had spots every two feet! It was extremely relaxing and gorgeous.”

The Palms, Zanzibar

The Palms' six private villas allow guests to have a luxurious, peaceful, and rejuvenating experience. Enjoy this island off the coast of Tanzania with its untouched beaches, rich culture and scrumptious food. One reviewer said, “It's a place of pure tranquility, relaxation and care. From the moment I arrived we were made to feel special.”

Excellence Playa Mujeres, Cancun

This is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort with its own white sand private beach, a full-service spa, a Greg Norman signature golf course, and 10 different restaurants serving a variety of cuisine. One guest gushed, “Whatever you do, stay here at least once in your lifetime.”

Hermitage Bay, Antigua

Thirty eco-luxury suites are situated along a secluded bay in this all-inclusive resort, offering privacy and tranquility. Enjoy the beaches, reefs, daily a la carte menus, and views like no other. “The views are simply stunning and no picture can do it justice,” wrote one reviewer.

Pullman Maldives All-Inclusive Resort, Maamutaa, Maldives

The Maldives are known for their pristine beaches and turquoise waters, and you’ll get to discover the magic of this place at the Pullman Maldives in Maamutaa. A truly romantic destination, 87% of the property is located in natural vegetation with thick mangroves and a natural lake. A review said, “My wife and I travelled for our honeymoon, it really was magical! The island and accommodation were mind blowingly beautiful!”

Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts

Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa

This family-friendly all-inclusive resort in one of the most beautiful island archipelagos in the world has all sorts of remarkable features, including five villages designed to resemble Italy, France, the Caribbean, and Key West, a 45,000 square foot waterpark, 21 gourmet restaurants, 10 massive pools, and a 12-mile beach. One top review said, “The most beautiful beaches and water I’ve ever seen! The resort was outstanding and the staff was wonderful. The food was delicious and the scenery was beautiful, definitely a trip we will never forget…”

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Eagle Beach, Aruba

Spacious suites and villas overlook perfectly manicured golf courses and cerulean blue lagoons at Divi Village. Getting an all-inclusive package at Divi also ensures you can take advantage of the amenities and activities at nearby resorts like Divi Dutch Village, Divi Aruba All Inclusive, and Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive, giving you more dining and entertainment options. Children under 5 stay and eat for free for each paying adult. One reviewer said, “Divi Village Golf and Beach never disappoints. Our 3rd stay in four years. We will be back again next year.”

Gloria Palace Amadores Thalasso & Hotel, Gran Canaria, Spain

Known for its breathtaking views (it’s situated on a seaside cliff), family-friendly activities, and one of the best thalassotherapy centers in Europe, the Gloria Palace has something for everyone. One satisfied customer wrote, “We arrived back home on Monday after a week stay at this hotel and my children are asking if we can return next year. The pictures of the pool is what sold us this hotel and the views did not disappoint.”

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

This resort has its very own Teen Club, which offers Xbox Kinect, billiards and air hockey, and karaoke for older children and teens who need some time off from their parents (and parents need some time off from them!). There’s also kayaking and tennis for more athletic travelers, and a spa for soothing sore muscles afterwards. One traveler wrote, “With six boys, ranging from 14-19, we had a blast with the entertainment staff. We kayaked, played beach volleyball and hit some tennis balls.”

Best Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts

Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort And Villas, Rhodes, Greece

You get great bang for your buck at the Atrium Palace in Greece, because every room has a private balcony or terrace offering a beautiful view of the ocean. It’s also perfect for families, with different activities, a playground, and a separate pool for kids. “A place where Greek hospitality meets with excellent service,” said one happy traveler.

Villa Varadero, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico

Enjoy the four outdoor pools, two poolside bars, wonderful spa facilities, and delicious food options at Mesa del Capitan buffet restaurant when you stay at the Villa Varadero. Its reasonable prices make it a popular choice among travelers. One reviewer wrote, “The food was awesome with actual Mexican food. The room was excellent value for the price we paid.”

Labranda Corralejo Village, Fuerteventura, Spain

A great affordable option in Spain, the Labranda Corralejo Village is a 4-star resort with the nearest beach just a short walk away. A large outdoor swimming pool and a children’s pool allow everyone to enjoy the year-round sunshine, and a buffet-style all-day restaurant offers both international and local fare. One guest said, “The gardens were beautiful and immaculately kept. We were on an all-inclusive basis and meals were great, breakfast in particular.”

Orchidea Blu, Rimini, Italy

Stay on budget and have the time of your life at the Orchidea Blu resort. It is walking distance from the beach where you can grab a chaise and tan to your heart’s content. Enjoy both Italian and international dining options at the restaurant with gorgeous views of the Adriatic Sea. “I will definitely return to this place not only because of the location and the quality of the staff, but because they made us feel like family,” said one guest.

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, The Caribbean

A 24-hour casino and variety of restaurants at the Renaissance Aruba Resort will keep players and non-players pretty busy, which is great if you are traveling as a couple or in a group of friends. You can also choose the option of taking a water taxi to a private, 40-acre island with flamingos and spa treatments. What could be better? One satisfied customer wrote, "My husband and I stayed here for our honeymoon. We didn't want to leave to come home! It was that perfect."