Alex Jones reveals stunning details of UK getaway with her children The star took to social media

Alex Jones has only just arrived back from her stunning Grecian getaway and has already packed her bags for another summer break, this time in the UK.

The 45-year-old has headed off with her three children, Teddy, five, Kit, three, and baby Annie, who turns one later this month, as well as her husband Charlie Thomson, and shared the stunning details of her latest staycation with fans on social media.

Captioning a photo of the impressive terrace attached to her room, the One Show host penned: "A terrace with a view. UK holidays are the best!" and on a second clip of the stunning balcony view wrote: "My favourite house ever."

The BBC star also couldn't get enough of the beautiful wallpaper, which is in an off-white shade and adorned with what appeared to be red berries and green leaves and features an ultra-glamorous ornate gold mirror.

The view from Alex's room was incredible

Alongside a quick mirror selfie, the mother-of-three wrote: "Look at the wallpaper," as she sat on the bed with baby Annie whilst posing for the photo.

Other fabulous shots of her fun time away show Alex cooling off from the soaring temperatures by dipping her feet in a nearby river. Her sons were also captured in the image as they had fun playing in the water.

The star also shared a second selection of photos on her Instagram feed which showed her husband adopting the same strategy as his wife for keeping cool as he perched on the river bed.

Alex was obsessed with the stunning wallpaper

Youngest son Kit joined his mother, who shared a sweet snap of both her and her little one's toes. She also added a sweet photo of the top of baby Annie's head whilst the family enjoyed their outdoorsy afternoon.

Alongside the photos was the message: "Summer days."

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the famil photos. Astronaut Tim Peake wrote: "A perfect day - messing about on the river," whilst one fan replied: "Enjoy your well-earned break," alongside two red love heart emojis.

The family recently arrived back from Greece

A second added: "Lovely little feet," with a smiling love heart emoji. A third wrote: "Perfect."

Whilst Alex is yet to confirm the exact location of her latest holiday, fans speculated the family-of-five are holidaying in her homeland, Wales. One fan penned: "From Greece to Wales."

A second asked: "Where in Wales is this Alex? Looks lush."

