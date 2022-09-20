Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis is an underwater goddess in sporty scuba bikini Rose was left 'speechless' after an incredible experience in the Maldives

Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis is living the dream as she enjoys the idyllic island life in the Maldives, taking to Instagram to share a mindblowing clip of her swimming with manta rays on Tuesday.

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks retro-print bikini in idyllic island photo - wow

Give fans a glimpse at her rarely-seen daredevil side, Rose donned a sporty scuba bikini, fins and a snorkel to dive deep with the giant sea creatures. She let her brunette hair flow with the water in mermaid waves, looking incredible as she showed off her athletic figure in retro-print swimwear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis has mindblowing experience swimming with manta rays

"They are huge, you can see the scale of this when me and Tobi are flowing with the manta ray below us," said the actress, before remarking that she was left "speechless" following the incredible experience.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who was crowned the winner with Giovanni Pernice last season, has been lapping up the sunshine on her "first proper holiday for three years."

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares 'awkward' couple moment on trip following split

Rose admitted she was "scared" of the experience in a recent Instagram post

Earlier this week, Rose rocked a psychedelic-print triangle bikini, orange-hued 70s style sunglasses and a ditsy floral skater skirt as she roamed the island's palm tree-lined paths.

Fans were quick to react to Rose's beach-babe getup after she shared the post on Instagram, rushing to the comments to share the love for her whimsical holiday postcards.

READ: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in string bikini during 'dream' getaway

RELATED: Where is Rose Ayling-Ellis living now she's single?

"So pleased you are having a great holiday, you so deserve it.. you have given people so much," wrote one fan, as another penned: "You have made me want to come here. This is now my dream holiday!"

"Really appreciating seeing these pics. Full of joy and happiness. You look fabulous," a third fan sweetly shared.

Rose has been lighting up Instagram with her enviable holiday posts

The former EastEnders actress has been living a life of luxury as she enjoys crystal clear waters, white sand beaches, delicious food and the star-studded comfort of The Standard hotel with her close friend, Tobi.

Rose's holiday comes just after the 27-year-old star split with her long-term boyfriend, Sam Arnold.

Although the actress has yet to speak out publicly on the news, it's been reported that the couple grew apart in recent times. Throughout their seven years together, Rose and Sam generally preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.