Rose Ayling-Ellis looked every inch an island goddess as she shared a series of sun-soaked snaps from her idyllic retreat to the Maldives on Sunday.

The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion, who became the show's first deaf contestant, is enjoying a luxe getaway in the celebrity-favourite destination after a whirlwind year. Lapping up the sunshine, Rose rocked a retro-print triangle bikini, orange-hued 70s style sunglasses and a ditsy floral skater skirt as she roamed the island's palm tree-lined paths.

Taking to Instagram to share holiday details with her 525k followers, Rose penned: "Wow this place is pure relaxation and full of nature. I saw wild turtles for the first time. Feeling very appreciative of what this planet is giving to us."

The 27-year-old is currently staying at celebrity hangout The Standard, where each of the hotel's 115 villas features its own private lounge deck overlooking crystal clear waters and a plunge pool.

Rose said the Maldives is "pure relaxation"

Fans were quick to react to Rose's beach-babe getup, rushing to the comments of her post. "So pleased you are having a great holiday, you so deserve it.. you have given people so much," wrote one fan, as another penned: "You have made me want to come here. This is now my dream holiday!"

"Really appreciating seeing these pics. Full of joy and happiness. You look fabulous," a third fan sweetly shared.

It's not the first time this week Rose has lit up Instagram with her whimsical holiday postcards. The star shared several stunning snaps from her recent stay at the Hard Rock Hotel in the Maldives with a friend, just a few weeks after splitting from her long-term partner of nearly ten years, Sam Arnold.

Since the split, Rose has been seen surrounding herself with friends on social media.

The Strictly star enjoyed a walk around the beautiful island

Ahead of her dreamy getaway she was captured enjoying a cocktail-fuelled night out as she reunited with one of her friends whom she hadn't seen in two years after she went to live in Australia.

Rose's break away comes just after the actress marked a major career milestone. The former EastEnders actress will soon be fronting a hard-hitting new documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

