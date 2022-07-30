Janette Manrara stuns in frilly crop top on first day of incredible holiday The star is in Spain!

Strictly star Janette Manrara has jetted off alongside her lookalike brother Alejandro to sunny Ibiza and was captured looking sensational on the first day of their break.

The 38-year-old was spotted rocking a fabulous frilly crop top which had a red-stripe design and pineapples all over. She accessorised her fabulous holiday look with ripped denim jeans and a large straw hat, which was finished with an elegant black ribbon.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off frilly crop top on Ibiza holiday with lookalike brother Alejandro

In the fabulous video, shared to her Instagram Stories, the star was posing beside Alejandro as the pair enjoyed a glass of fizz on their stunning hotel balcony.

Alejandro looked lovely in an oversized, deep blue holiday shirt which he paired with a red cap worn backwards.

The star was ready to soak up the sun

In the next snap, Janette is ready for the pool as she changed into a glamorous white kaftan and showed off a small hint of her swimwear which was in a summery floral pattern.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Officially on holiday," with a sunshine emoji. In the evening, the brother-sister-duo enjoyed a picturesque sunlit dinner with two friends and looked over at the spectacular views of the sea as they enjoyed their meal.

Janette enjoyed a meal with friends

Ahead of their brilliant holiday, Janette and Alejandro danced the night away together on Thursday evening. In one clip from the fun night, the pair filmed themselves rocking out together to Baby One More Time, by Britney Spears.

In another fabulous video, reshared by Janette, she was filmed in the centre of a circle of her friends, flipping her hair and showing off her incredible dance moves to Crazy in Love by Beyoncé, with a drink in her hand.

The pair have a close bond

Taking to her Stories the following morning, Janette penned: "Holiday bound @fizzymanrara," with a sunshine emoji on a video of the pair in the car. Alejandro also shared an early morning update of two suitcases and simply wrote: "Ibiza here we come @janettemanrara," with a pink love heart.

