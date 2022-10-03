Inside the luxury 5-star Great Scotland Yard Hotel that was once the HQ of the Metropolitan police

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's where authenticity and tradition meet modern luxury! Following a mammoth £120 million rebuild of the five-star luxury Great Scotland Yard Hotel in Westminster, guests are welcomed to the central London bothole where they can immerse themselves in iconic British history.

Those staying here can expect the unexpected as this historic and cherished building is dedicated to delight - the London hotel holds more hidden stories than any other kind in the city.

The Great Scotland Yard Hotel is rich in history

An 1820s Grade II listed building with Edwardian and Victorian architecture, the Great Scotland Yard Hotel is part of the Hyatt Group and officially launched in March 2022.

The famous address was originally the HQ of the Metropolitan Police, and this place is certainly taking no prisoners! It's where Jack the Ripper was interviewed, Charles Dickens frequented and the location used by Arthur Conan Doyle throughout his novels. It was subsequently taken over by the Ministry of Defence and also used as the recruitment office during both World Wars.

The grand hotel has since been entirely rebuilt and extended by two floors to create 152 rooms and suites, where no two rooms are the same. The ground floor hosts the inimitable cocktail bar, The 40 Elephants and the afternoon tea lounge, The Parlour.

Rooms

Each bedroom has been individually curated

Paying homage to its roots, guests can absorb London's rich heritage and anecdotes from the stolen artefacts from yesteryear presented under glass tabletops, to the specially commissioned artworks by current prisoners, on display, curated by Koestler Arts.

Each of the hotel's bedrooms has been individually curated so that every room has become a micro-gallery, featuring several artworks including a series of prints by Nicola Green, Jason Mulligan, and Alastair Mackie.

Bathrooms are elegant with white marble

Each room is surrounded by soothing, light and elegant furnishings, where guests will be able to relax and unwind following a busy day in the capital city.

They all feature a spacious closet, a comfortable king-size bed, and a gorgeous tiled and white marbled bathroom with all the modern-day comforts close to hand.

Food and Drink

Sibín

Hidden in plain sight behind a false bookcase, Sibín is an elegant yet relaxed space for evening drinks. Presenting a fresh and inclusive approach to the world of whisky through a carefully curated and ever-changing selection. The menu will also feature a mix of classic and antagonist-style whisky cocktails.

Sibín is the place for relaxed evening drinks

Síbín, a term coined in Ireland meaning illicit whisky and used to refer to an illicit bar or club where excisable alcoholic drinks were sold without a licence, offers high-quality whiskeys – rolling stock with new suppliers – with wood and smoke flavour profiles as well as classic (and creative) cocktails, food pairings and snacks.

The Forty Elephants

The hub of the hotel, open all day until late serving everything from barista coffee to specialised signature cocktails, and local craft beers. The food offering incorporates all that is good about London; its cultural diversity and fusion of cuisines. The Forty Elephants were famous and feared by as the UK's first and only all-female gang, taking a unique place in the history of British crime.

The Forty Elephants is very inviting

Famous for their glamorous style, high calibre and looks, the notoriety of the young gang came about when lead by Alice Diamond, known as the smartest shoplifter in Great Britain. Under her leadership, they targeted luxury fashion and jewellery shops, successfully staling the finest garments, furs and diamonds.

The Parlour

Distinctly different, the Afternoon Tea at the Great Scotland Yard Hotel is in collaboration with the iconic perfumery Floris London, the only appointed perfumer to the late Queen, and is quite unlike anything experienced before.

Afternoon tea in the Parlour is a must

This multi-sensory afternoon tea experience is inspired by the notes of the historical British perfumiers luxury fragrance 'A Rose For..'. The scent is reflected through an assortment of seasonal cakes and patisserie complementing the keynotes of the fragrance: rose and vanilla.

Ekstedt at The Yard

Ekstedt at The Yard focuses on Scandinavian cooking techniques using the very best seasonal British ingredients; featuring a menu of signature dishes, alongside an inventive cocktail menu and extensive wine list. The open kitchen, which feels like an extension of the restaurant floor, allows diners to sit at the heart of the action.

