Strictly beauty Nadiya Bychkova looks like a supermodel in tropical bikini The BBC star is rehearsing for her upcoming dance show with boyfriend Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova certainly knows how to get her fans' attention, sharing a jaw-dropping bikini photo to promote her dance tour with boyfriend Kai Widdrington on Monday.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to reveal yet another gorgeous beach snap of herself from her sun-soaked getaway. Nadiya looked beautiful in a blue and pink floral print bikini as she posed by the crystal clear water. Sporting a natural face of makeup with her blonde tresses flying loose in the breeze, the 33-year-old dancer could have been mistaken for a supermodel.

Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova looked amazing in a blue floral bikini

She wrote: "Walking into the last week of rehearsals for @nadiyaandkai #OUAT Did you get your tickets?"

Nadiya's followers branded her a "beauty" and "stunning", while plenty more said they couldn't wait to see the tour.

One fan enthused: "tickets booked! i cannot wait to see your tour, it’s going to be so magical," while another posted: "it’s going to be the most special tour and i cannot wait to witness it."

Nadiya often shares envy-inducing holiday photos on Instagram

Over the weekend, Nadiya shared another sneak peek at her exotic holiday.

"Hello there," she simply wrote in her caption, with a palm tree occupying the background of the shot. Although she didn't share where she was, the tropical destination certainly looks picturesque.

The star is dating fellow BBC pro Kai Widdrington (pictured with her daughter Mila)

Nadiya and Kai announced their tour at the start of the year, with Nadiya reprising her beloved character of the 'Yorkshire barmaid' that she created when dancing with BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker.

The pair recently joined forces for a sweet announcement about the upcoming show, which you can see in the video below.

Nadiya and Kai, who previously gave a rare insight into their relationship, fell in love while working as professional dancers on Strictly. Their romance has gone from strength to strength, with Nadiya introducing the hunk to her six-year-old daughter Mila.

Kai and Nadiya's tour is fast approaching, with the show due to kick off on 27 March in Portsmouth before concluding on 7 May in Dartford.

