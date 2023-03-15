Calling all parents – TUI’s Easter holiday deals are way too good to miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You can rely on the Easter holidays for one thing – chocolate eggs. But what you can’t rely on it for is the weather, and thanks to TUI’s amazing holiday deals, sunshine could be on the cards for you and your family this Easter.

We’re all for jetting off to sunnier spots in April, from the Canaries blazing all-year sunshine to Mexico’s caliente climes.

TUI’s offers includes a roster of spring sun destinations, from all-inclusive to self-catering and free kids places too. There’s plenty of hotels and resorts to choose from, and these are the top five rated for families with the best Tripadvisor reviews.

Solymar Soma Beach, Egypt

Two pools, a handful of restaurants, six bars and a pirate-themed splash park - the Solymar Soma Beach in Hurghada’s got the lot. If you’re a beach fan, you’re in for a treat as this hotel snakes along Hurghada’s silky soft white sands.

Best review: “Beautiful hotel and location, the sea is gorgeous. Service is excellent and all staff were extremely sweet, helpful and made our stay truly special – everyone was so lovely to us, and our children.”

Nana Golden Beach, Crete, Greece

Waterpark fanatics in the family? This is the hotel for you, with a shiny new waterpark to hang out at onsite. There’s six pools spread around the site, ranging from chilled lazy rivers to one with up a swim up bar, plus eight restaurants and a private section of the beach just for hotel guests.

Best review: “We’ve just rebooked this hotel as we had such a fantastic time. Cannot recommend it enough, this hotel is spotless, the staff are amazing and go above and beyond to make your stay perfect.”

TUI Magic Life, Fuerteventura

Stunning sea views and sports galore are just some of the highlights of this family-friendly resort. When you need some downtime, there are family cinema sessions, silent discos and live music along with an adults-only spa for those who need a little time out from the kids.

Best review: “The food was amazing, and there was so much choice at every meal. We took part in as many different acitivites as we could fit in, with everything from aqua biking to Zumba! The tennis and archery coaches were fantastic and the yoga classes overlooking the beautiful sandy beach were so relaxing.”

Iberostar Tainos, Cuba

Pretty tropical gardens, paper-white beaches and palm trees aplenty - it's all there at this stunning, family-friendly Cuban resort.

Guests get free rein of a pool and five bars, while the hotel has it's own spot by the sand on Varadero’s strip. It’s also just five minutes’ drive to Varahicacos Ecological Reserve, where you’ve got nature trails and a cave full of pre-Colombian paintings.

Best review: “Fantastic holiday, beach absolutely stunning. Friendly staff and an a la carte menu twice a week."

Holiday Village Costa del Sol, Spain

This seafront hotel has heaps of spots soak up the sun in, from the sandy beaches nearby to the pools at the Beach Club. Kids will love the two playgrounds while adults will be booking themselves into the spa or for a round of fold. Over the road, you’ll find a beach club with fun-filled pools, including one with slides, a pirate ship and a wave machine too.

Best review: “A great family oriented place, very safe, the buffet food was of good quality and they catered for children. It’s right on the beach and you don’t need to leave – I would definitely return.”

Villa Mandi and Siam Park, Tenerife

Fancy a hotel with unlimited access to one of the world’s best waterparks? Head to Villa Mandi and you’ll be in luck. This hotel has a fantastic location; next to Las Americas Golf Course and a five-minute drive from the world-famous Siam Park waterpark and the beach too.

Handily, the hotel puts on a free shuttle bus to the seashore. Inside the resort, you’ll find a Mediterranean village feel with chunky palm trees shading the terracotta blocks housing the rooms.

Best review: “Very nice and clean hotel, staff were very friendly and accommodating and the food was good. Very nice pool area and lots of entertainment for children and adults. Nice place to relax in the sun!”

TUI Blue Atlantica Aenas Resort, Cyprus

With kids’ clubs for all ages, family-friendly restaurants and fun character parades, this hotel is all about family. It’s got six pools, too, including a splash zone with a slide-sided pirate ship. Plus, it's a two-minute walk to the beach.

Best review: "This is possibly THE BEST place I have ever been. Went with my partner and our six year old boy. Simply amazing. My little boy absolutely adored the pirate children’s water area, he was in and out constantly up and down the slides. All I have to say is wow!"

NOW GET BOOKING

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.