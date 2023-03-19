The One Show's Alex Jones shares rare photo of husband during romantic getaway The One Show star Alex Jones has been treated to a mini city break…

Alex Jones has had one of the best birthday weekends imaginable as husband Charlie Thomas whisked her off to Amsterdam.

During the trip, The One Show presenter shared some rare photos of her husband – and they looked so in love. In one sweet photo, a beaming Alex could be seen getting a big kiss on the cheek from her beloved.

Another photo sees the pair pulling faces as they pose for a black and white photo as they enjoy a drink by the canal.

MORE: Best European city breaks and short stays: Where to go and where to stay

She captioned the shot: "Thank you so much for all the birthday messages. Kicked off a brand new year wondering around the canals in Amsterdam in the sunshine with my favourite adult."

The loved-up pair pose for a photo on their weekend getaway

The 46-year-old's husband is proving to be quite the romantic. Last year the pair headed to Paris for her birthday weekend, and even visited the Pont des Arts, a bridge where couples attach padlocks to the side and throw the key into the water below to signify their commitment to one another.

RELATED: Alex Jones' rarely-seen daughter plays with dad Charlie in heartwarming moment

As expected, birthday wishes from friends and fans flooded into the comments on the post. Ronan Keating and his wife Stormy Keating sent their regards, as did R1 DJ Clara Amfo.

The pair married back in 2015 and have three children together

Alex's sweet family update comes after the star opened up about her husband's mental health difficulties in a candid and emotional interview for Elizabeth Day's podcast, How to Fail.

Touching on his battle with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis, Alex explained: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis."

She added: "Lots of things happened recently. Charlie's super fun, but he became a shadow of himself. He was so ill, he really went downhill fast mentally. And again I found myself at a loss thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do here.' We all talk a good game, but do we actually know how to help people?"

The couple tied the knot in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, in a ceremony exclusively shared with HELLO!. See all the photos of Alex's fairytale-worthy wedding dress.