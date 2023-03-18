Nadiya Bychkova's beach look is totally unexpected Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova hit the beach with Janette Manrara

Nadiya Bychkova will soon be touring the nation with beau Kai Widdrington, but ahead of the big day she made sure to hit the beach.

But the weather being a little chilly, the Strictly star did not rock a bikini or a one-piece, instead opting for something a lot more warmer. In a photo shared on her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer was seen wearing a woollen black coat, which was laid over a white shirt.

Nadiya looked incredibly glam in the photo, with her blonde hair cascading down her, and wearing a full face of makeup.

"Hello there," she simply said in her caption, with a palm tree occupying the background of the shot. Although she didn't share where she was, she did also share a photo of a sandy beach underneath the cloudy sky.

A video shared by her co-star Janette Manrara – who enjoyed a major fashion moment on Saturday – revealed some more details on her outing, with the blonde beauty joining her friend for a filming project.

Nadiya headed to the beach

In the clip, Janette explained that she had "wrapped" on her project for the day, before revealing that Nadiya was with her, still wrapped up warm.

The Ukrainian dancer's look will no doubt have garnered the approval of her long-term partner, who often shares his thoughts on her dazzling outfits.

Last month, Nadiya shared a series of topless shots while wearing her gorgeous blonde hair in loose waves and perfect smokey eye makeup alongside a pair of diamond earrings.

The star has a great sense of fashion

In some of the snaps, the mother-of-one can be seen playing around with different poses, such as blowing a kiss to the camera or biting her finger.

"She was the exact poem he wanted to write," she captioned the post.

Nadiya's display left many speechless, including Kai who simply shared a string of heart emojis in the comments of the post.

Friend Nikita Kuzmin seemed to find the right words, writing: "Beautiful," whilst Nancy Xu added: "Wowwww."

