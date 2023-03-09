Need to escape the miserable weather? We've found the cheap getaway deals for your next holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the cold weather still not budging after what feels like the longest winter, it's fair to say that most of us are ready to jet off somewhere sunny, and fast.

Whether you're looking to book a spontaneous last-minute trip to escape the gloomy UK weather or you're looking for the perfect summer holiday destination to look forward to, there are so many affordable deals around right now to put you in brighter spirits.

From weekend getaways to Portugal to sunny Greece holidays, we've searched high and low for the cheapest deals for your next trip that you'll want to book right away.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

5* Corfu Half Board Hotel and Flights, from £179 (WAS £268.77), Wowcher

Wowcher has tons of amazing holiday deals right now, including a 5* Corfu getaway with flights and a half-board package included. Choose from a three-day or seven-day trip in the dreamy Greece location, saving up to a huge 33%.

Mitsis Royal Mare Thalasso Resort Holiday and Flights, from £539.20 (WAS £1,671), TUI

Save up to 36% on a dreamy trip to the Canary Islands as part of the Tui Easter sale. The total price includes an all-inclusive stay at the Mitsis Royal Mare Thalasso Resort which features seven pools and stunning sea views, along with return flights and transfers. Get booking!

The Av. Roma Apartment, Lisbon, £396 (WAS £653), Booking.com

Fancy a trip to Portugal? Booking.com is offering up to £257 off your stay at this modern Lisbon apartment, slashing the price from £653 to £396 for a long weekend break. Situated in the heart of Portugal's capital city, it's the perfect location for a sunny spring getaway.

Paradise Bay Hotel, from £240, Lastminute.com

SHOP NOW

Lastminute.com is filled with tempting deals on holidays to jet off on in 2023, and travellers can swap the dreary British weather for a trip to sunny Malta for as little as £240.

Mitsis Royal Mare Thalasso Resort hotel and flights, from £1,000 (WAS £1786), EasyJet

If a luxurious holiday is screaming out to you, check out EasyJet's Easter deals for locations across Spain, Greece, Turkey and more. The price of this all-inclusive package holiday in the stunning Crete location has been reduced by up to £786 - run, don't walk.

4* Rome Hotel and Flights, from £89 (WAS £125.53), Wowcher

For a huge saving on a city break, take a look at Wowcher's Rome package deal. For as little as £89 per person, you can spend two, three or four nights in the Italy capital - and return flights are included, too. Amazing!

Hurry! Book your next trip now before the deals end.

RELATED

24 best books to read on holiday: Top reads for 2023

TUI’s sale is a haven of affordable family holidays: From Spain, the Canary Islands & even Mexico

What you need to pack for a holiday: 90 must-have items

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.