Winter White Lotus? Here’s why Italy’s My Arbor hotel is a must-stay

Discover a new level of luxury at this wellness, skiing haven. Surrounded by trees and nestled in the Italian mountains, the luxury spot My Arbor is an impressive hotel - with an even more impressive story behind it.

Close enough to the Plose ski resort that the hotel can be declared ski in, ski out, it was integral in saving tourism in the area - and bringing people from around the world to this glorious corner of the Dolomites that fuses Italian and Austrian culture for so much more than just ski season. So should My Arbor be your next destination? Here’s what you need to know…

My Arbor hotel: our first impressions

Before stepping foot into the door, My Arbor is already impressive. Its unusual architecture already delivers on its name’s promise as a shelter among the trees, with long tree trunks propping up part of the structure in front of a spectacular mountain view.

Entering the lobby, the wide, polished tree trunk reception desk, bunches of fresh flowers, tree trunks descending from the ceiling as well as a handsome fire pit cement the idea that this is a return to nature - and creed that the hotel is deeply passionate about.

After a smooth check-in service accompanied by a selection of refreshing aperitifs in the spacious bar area, with stunning views with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, our things were taken to our beautiful, spacious room. With a comfy corner area against sheets of glass, a balcony facing the line of mountain tops and a shower lining the width of one wall, it feels like you can get all of the Instagram content you could ever need without stepping out of your room - but that was before we headed down to the spa!

My Arbor rooms

So, what was the room like? As per the hotel’s five-star rating, it was immaculately clean, comfy and so quiet at night that you could hear a pin drop, with almost all of the amenities that you could require including a hair dryer, sewing kit, shampoo, body wash and basic bathroom supplies were available, and we wanted for very little during our stay. We also enjoyed the Bluetooth speakers in the bathroom, a welcome addition.

Notably missing was an iron and ironing board in the bedroom - with the hotel offering an ironing service for a charge. Room service was also unavailable and, if we're being really picky, our room only included two small sachets of conditioner that weren’t replaced over our three-night stay - though this may have been a one-off oversight from housekeeping.

What is My Arbor’s spa like?

The spa is clearly a source of great pride for those behind this wondrous hotel, and it’s easy to see why. Taking up two floors, it boasts indoor and outdoor heated pools, a steam room, five saunas, two jacuzzis, a cold dip spring water pool and several relaxation rooms with wide comfy beds for those after some peace and quiet. The below floor - with many of the amenities, is 'no textiles', meaning that guests can don towels and nothing else on the floor - a common rule in Europe - no need to be bashful!

The hotel also offers a large range of massage experiences, and couldn’t be more highly recommended from our own experience having the 'balancing' massage. Everything from the masseuse to the music, bed and smells was designed for the guest’s ultimate comfort. The only issue I had was that the hotel, unfortunately, mixed up the time of my massage appointment, meaning that I missed the full 90-minute experience, but the spa managers quickly went to the effort to arrange a shorter massage session as per their availability and were very helpful - and it was a fantastic highlight.

Perhaps the most interesting - and slightly bizarre - part of the spa experience at My Arbor is the infusion sessions, in which every hour in the afternoon, you are invited to join a sauna experience where a sauna master uses snow enriched with essential oils to give you a uniquely relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

My Arbor’s restaurant

My Arbor’s informal, modern European classic-styled restaurant boasts of a warm, welcoming atmosphere with tentative waiters to hand for all of your needs, as well as a hugely impressive salad bar, a variety of different dining options every evening with a differently curated menu (which always included some of the same delicious staples, like the cheese dumpling in beef broth soup, a favourite of ours throughout the trip), and even some live entertainment. The staff couldn’t have been friendlier or more helpful, and had answers to hand for all of our questions about the menu.

The wine list was extensive - and you can also have a sneak peek as their extensive vino collection by the downstairs spa, where there is an incredible vault filled to the brim with a variety of vintages.

Is My Arbor ski-in, ski-out?

My Arbor could be a destination simply for a wellness retreat thanks to its abundance of offers, but it could be a ski-in, ski-out resort alone. The idea of the hotel was originally thought up after the ski resort was threatening closure due to a lack of tourism - and the Italian government making quick work of offering space for hotels to encourage new guests.

The hotel certainly doesn’t shy away from its connections to the Plose resort, with spacious ski lockers and a ten-minute walk from the slopes. It could definitely be classed as ski-in, ski-out in colder times, but our trip in March meant traipsing through some sludgy snow before reaching the bottom of the slopes in less than ten minutes.

The resort also features a very efficient ski rental store, Erwin Stricker Sport Service, and so guests can be suitably suited and booted within 15-20 minutes of leaving the resort for a day in the Dolomites with 50km of slopes on all different levels. Perfection. For those who aren’t interested in skiing but would enjoy a day out in the area, there is also the very charming local town of Brixen just a stone’s throw from the resort. For those wanting to visit in the spring, they also celebrate a delightful Water Light Festival in May. Enjoy!

My Arbor prices

Prices: starts at Euro 225/per person half board.