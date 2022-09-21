Morzine: An incredible family friendly ski resort in the French Alps

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Skiing trips are one of the most common holiday trips during the winter and spring seasons, but finding the best family friendly ski resorts for all levels can be hard due to the endless amounts of resorts and accommodation options. HELLO! were delighted to discover Morzine.

Morzine, located in Portes Du Soleil, the French Alps (and otherwise known as the gateway to the sun) is one of the popular options. It is known for the endless amounts of winter activities and of course the skiing, making it one of the best ski resorts in the French Alps. Here are key details about Morzine and first-hand recommendations on where to stay, what to do and where to eat during your stay!

Morzine boasts epic views of the French Alps

Where is Morzine

Morzine lies within the French Alps and is located around the Portes Du Soleil area. A short flight from London to Geneva followed by a quick 1-2 hour coach journey - I used Skiidy Gonzales which offers optimum views of Switzerland. You’ll have enough time to settle into your hotel - we recommend Hotel Névé, or even start your skiing adventures in the Alps! Not only is the journey fairly short, Morzine is tucked away into the heart of the skiing towns, amid local farms and even nightlife.

Ski with the family in the French Alps

Where to stay in Morzine

I recommend staying at the Hotel Névé, a newly refurbished 3-star modern & stylish hotel including a spa, gym, indoor pool and a fantastic outdoor hot tub boasting views of the surrounding mountains.

Hôtel Névé boasts incredible views from the hot tub

Hôtel Névé in the winter

Where to eat in Morzine

The town is full of eateries and bars

The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse is a 250-year-old restaurant and 11-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Morzine. It boasts an open fireplace, cosy lounge area, atmospheric flame lit dining and luxurious rooms with years of history and character.

Enjoy the atmospheric dining room at The Farmhouse

La Chamade

La Chamade is a popular and more formal restaurant in the Morzine area, providing a vast range of wines for all. There is also a selection of the finest cheeses downstairs alongside a floor dedicated to the local arts scene.

Bec Jaune gastropub

Missing home? The Bec Jaune Brewery has it covered with a substantial menu of gourmet comfort food made from locally sourced ingredients and a seriously vibrant atmosphere filled with tourists, locals and plenty of locally produced beers from it’s microbrewery.

Winter Activities in Morzine

There is so much to do besides skiing

Ski with an eagle

A must-do, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ski alongside birds of prey is found only in Morzine! Spot eagles, owls, vultures and more. The action-packed skiing tour (available for customers over the age of 12) will allow you to learn more about the birds while also seeing them in action. Professional photos will be taken of you to purchase later, and you’ll also be given the chance to hold the birds if you’re lucky! Book here.

A photo opportunity of a lifetime

Snow Shoe Walking

Ever wanted to hike the snowy mountains at night and gaze at the stars? Snow shoe walking in Morzine is the perfect activity, with amazing panoramic views of Lake Geneva, the Mont Blanc and beautiful Swiss mountain peaks. As you hike through the mountains, witness the local wildlife, watch the stars through binoculars and end the night with local wine by an open campfire.

Bars / Apres Ski

As well as the restaurants and gastropubs in Morzine, there is a large selection of places to drink including bars and the busy Après-Ski culture on the mountain, which are also easy to ski to and from for beginners.

How high is Morzine?

Morzine is an impressive 1000 metres high - and that's not including pistes!

Morzine - a breathtaking place

Discover more and plan your wonderful winter holiday in here.

