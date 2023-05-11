TUI honeymoon deals 2023: The romantic holidays trending at TUI

Honeymoon holidays are as vital a part of the wedding planning process as the bridal dress and seating plan – and if you’re planning a 2023 honeymoon, TUI has released its top honeymoon destinations for 2023/2024.

Whether you and your betrothed to be are looking for something seriously sexy, an adventure-filled trip or something in the middle, TUI’s trending honeymoon hotspots offer something for every type of holidaymaker.

There’s also plenty of TUI deals for honeymoons, with discounts on plenty of TUI holidays a deux, but if you’re looking for what’s hot in the world of honeymoons, discover the TUI destinations that are popular with couples getting married over the next 18 months.

© Olezzo TUI's honeymoon deals will keep the post-wedding blues away

From European honeymoon destinations to adults-only hotels in paradise, these are TUI’s top honeymoon destinations for 2023/2024. Postpone the wedding blues and book your couples trip of a lifetime…

The Greek Islands

Skip mainland Greece for the smaller Greek islands, where turquoise waters and white sand is the order of the day. Kefalonia, Santorini and Skiathos continue to be popular for newlyweds and one scroll of the landscape and it’s easy to see why; they’re paradise personified.

Kefalonia, the setting for the 2001 film Captain Corelli’s Mandolin starring Nicholas Cage and Penelope Cruz, is best to visit mid-June to September and offers everything you’d want from a honeymoon location – peace, quiet and romance.

Santorini is a popular honeymoon destination - and we can see why

Skiathos is great for couples, with chic hotels and boutique bars to toast your nuptials in. Here you can enjoy the sunsets, or a spot of snorkelling, horse riding and water sports.

Santorini has been a classic honeymoon resort for decades. Some even call it one of the most romantic destinations in the world! With its unique landscape, picture-perfect beaches and natural beauty, couples are starting to head to Thira (also called Fira), the capital of the island and loved for its whitewashed buildings, rich blue waters and truly magical scenery.

Mexico

There’s nowhere quite like Mexico and it is having a honeymoon resurgence thanks to its rugged coastlines, tranquil beaches, historic cities and incredible hospitality.

Depending on you and your newly betrothed’s preferences, Mexico offers a diverse range of honeymoons. Acapulco is the number one spot for couples wanting a luxurious laidback kind of trip with five-star all-inclusive resorts at every turn.

Cancun in Mexico is paradise personified

Into your water sports and adventure? Head to Cancun, for exploring the ocean and the historic cities too. Celebs adore Cabo, and it’s a great all-rounder spot for soaking up the culture and best of Mexico hospitality.

Morocco

Culturally rich and culinary delicious, Morocco makes a brilliant honeymoon spot. Spend the day at the souks or wandering around the historic cities and spend the evening dining on some of the most mouth-watering foods while basking in Morocco’s spellbinding sunsets.

Morocco is also blessed with incredible beaches, some great for surfing and windsurfing in and others the perfect spot for a touch of sunbathing. Check out TUI’s incredible Morocco hotels.

Couples love Morocco for its culture and cuisine

Cape Verde

For somewhere less travelled, try Cape Verde, an archipelago of 10 islands that sits off the West Coast of Africa. Couples seeking somewhere a little more off the beaten track have discovered the beauty of this destination, with their long sandy beaches and modern resorts.

This is the honeymoon destination for couples wanting a journey of discovery, from the sugar coloured sands of Boa Vista to the striking moon-like landscape of Sal, Cape Verde’s most popular island.

Want your own private island (of sorts)? Cape Verde is your destination for deux

Although fairly new to the tourist trail, the resorts do no disappoint, with plenty of five-star luxury hotels and all-inclusive deals exclusively for adults to choose from.

