TUI’s sale is a haven of affordable family holidays: From Spain, the Canary Islands & even Mexico

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

TUI’s incredible Live Happy Sale has made a comeback – and the new holiday sale could save you up to £250 per summer trip. Wow!

As well as big savings on your next holiday, you can also bag yourself FREE shopping money with TUI rewards.

From Marbella to Mexico, now’s the time to book your next family holiday and save with TUI’s discount codes; the code SALE will save you £100 on all bookings over £1,000, or £250 off for bookings over £2,250.

Book now for half-term hols, summer getaways or even romantic honeymoons as the offer is available on package holidays booked between May 1-October 31 2023. All holidays on sale include flights, luggage, transfers and accommodation.

You can bag a holiday bargain for the family in TUI's latest sale

And that’s not all – you’ll even bag yourself £200pp rewards, from free coffees at the airport to money off your holiday wardrobe to savings on your taxi to and from the airport.

There’s no minimum spend to reap the rewards, simply book your TUI package holiday departing May 1-October 31 2023 and you’ll receive an email on how to redeem your TUI rewards. The sale ends February 28 so get booking before it's too late.

If you’re in need of a little holiday inspiration, we’ve highlighted some of the best TUI holiday deals, from short-haul to long-haul.

TUI short-haul family holidays on sale:

· TUI Blue Orquidea, Gran Canaria – from £580pp, all-inclusive

· TUI Blue Atlantica Aeneas Resort, Cyprus – from £890pp, all-inclusive

· TUI Blue Alcudia Pins in Majorca, Spain – from £446pp, self-catering

· Hotel Mediterranee in Kefalonia, Greece – from £510pp, bed & breakfast

· Riu Madeira, Portugal – from £774pp, all-inclusive

TUI long-haul family holidays on sale:

· Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, USA– from £973pp, room only

· Riu Vallarta, Mexico – from £1024 pp, all-inclusive

· Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Resort & Aquagames, Dominican Republic – from £1093.75 pp, all-inclusive

· La Pirogue, Mauritius – from £1,620.13pp, half-board

· Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, USA – from £1,374pp, room only

Prices correct at the time of publishing and based on online prices.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.