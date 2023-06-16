Inside the world-famous Beverly Hills hotel frequented by Marilyn Monroe, Princess Margaret and more

The Pink Palace is one of the most exclusive hotels in the world

Few hotels warrant true icon status. Across the years, The Beverly Hills Hotel has effortlessly bypassed a 5-star hotel’s core function of luxury lodgement, melting into the landscape of pop culture. The stunning property features distinctive pink walls, sleek minimalist rooms, a palm tree-lined pool and award-winning restaurants. So naturally, the crème de la crème of stardom are enticed through its doors each year.

The hotel, the first historic landmark of Beverly Hills City and an LA hotspot, has long been synonymous with old Hollywood glamour. Steeped in movie history, it has previously hosted world-famous stars such as Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon and Elizabeth Taylor, and even appeared in iconic films such as Pretty Woman and Saving Mr Banks.

When you book a room at Dorchester Collection’s legendary The Beverly Hills, you never know who you may bump into – and this is all part of the hotel’s allure. Unlike its sister stay Hotel Bel Air which is nestled away in the secluded neighbourhood, The Beverly Hills is where people go to be seen. So, pack your finery, frills and furbelows and prepare for a stay of the utmost opulence at one of the world’s most prestigious hotels.

What to do

Discover the hotel’s star-spangled history

The Beverly Hills Hotel opened on May 12, 1912 before the city of Los Angeles came to exist. existed. The hotel’s original owner and founder was Margaret Anderson and her motto for the hotel was, “Guests are entitled to the best of everything regardless of cost!”

Ever since, the residence has become the epicentre of the City of Angels. The plush pink walls which were painted in 1948, the custom tropical wallpaper, the hotel’s highly recognisable logo created by Paul R. Williams’ in the 1950s, there is so much for history buffs to sink their teeth into. Simply ask a member of staff, all of whom are passionate about the dazzling hotel and its legendary legacy, any questions and they will be more than willing to detail the epic, celebrity-saturated narrative of the Pink Palace.

Enjoy the poolside movie series

From April 26, 2023, The Beverly Hills Hotel has announced their new poolside movie series with open-air screenings of cult classics to take place over the summer months. Movies such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, La La Land and Clueless will be on show once a month for guests to enjoy in the balmy Californian evenings.

Located at the poolside and surrounded by panoramas of LA’s famous palm trees, guests will find themselves completely immersed in the cinematic experience. Hand-crafted cocktails, culinary delights and private cabanas for an intimate viewing are also available.

Spa

Feeling stressed? Head to the serene spa at The Beverly Hills for a truly indulgent relaxation session. Spa designer Alexandra Champalimaud created a mecca in the exquisite hotel, inspired by the natural flora and fauna of California. A theme of nature permeates the space, from bespoke banana leaf wallcoverings to shades of deep blue inspired by precious stone lapis lazuli.

Where to eat

Polo Lounge

Once described as ‘Hollywood’s commissary’, the Polo Lounge is in equal parts perfect for dining and people watching. The expansive space features both indoor and outdoor sections, with the latter taking the form of a beautiful courtyard lined with rustling green foliage and candy-striped furnishings.

Enjoy breakfast in the sunshine and delve into the Polo Lounge’s Californian menu. From Southern Californian omelettes to lemon and blueberry ricotta pancakes, fresh berry waffles and more, there’s something for everyone on the playful menu.

For dinner, savour the flavours of pan-seared salmon fillet, Polo crab cakes, Japanese wagyu or the hotel’s famous McCarthy salad. Top it all off with pecan and dark chocolate crémeux or a hot fudge sundae.

Cabana Café

If you’re after something a touch more laid-back, then head to the uber-Instagrammable Cabana Café. Situated alongside the famous pool, the dining spot allows guests to soak up the sun and eat al fresco.

The Cabana Café serves an all-day breakfast, fresh zesty salads, hearty sandwiches, classic American burgers and smoothies in the casual-chic poolside setting. Once you have polished off your meal, pull up a striped sun lounger or slip into a private cabana and fully immerse yourself in luxe Cali culture. Plus, the hotel has recently partnered with Dior for a takeover of the poolside area which is open for all to experience, and trust us, it’s worth a gander.

The Fountain Coffee Room

The Fountain Coffee Room offers a 1950s counter-style dining experience. The most intimate area in the hotel to dine, you may well find yourself seated next to a familiar face or two. Marilyn Monroe was reportedly romanced here (the hotel holds many of the actress’ secrets), Guns N’ Roses were signed as a band at the counter, and customers have returned time and time again for The Fountain Coffee Room’s unparalleled apple pie.

Where to explore

The Beverly Hills Hotel is in a prime location for exploring. While driving is LA-dwellers’ preferred mode of transport, Rodeo Drive is a 25-minute stroll away - and you get to see some pretty lavish houses en route.

If thrifting floats your boat, head towards Melrose Avenue and West Hollywood. From vast charity shops like Goodwill to the peak of vintage à la 2nd Street and Wasteland, there are copious treasure troves to delve into.

Map the rolling canyons of Topanga to the urban oasis of Downtown Los Angeles, and explore the sand-swathed Malibu beaches and hipster hotspot Silver Lake. All are accessible from the hotel via car, so hop in the car and head out on an adventure of a lifetime. At the end of the day, retreat to the decadent charm of the Beverly Hills Hotel, which will offer you a highly memorable stay.

