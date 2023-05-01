The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi: the five-star neoclassical hotel with its own waterpark

From hedonistic beach clubs to winding spice souks, here's how to make the most of Dubai

Dubai needs no introduction as a city of luxury. If you're a sun seeker tempted by skyrise bars, bottomless brunches, glittering shopping malls and lavish entertainment, you'll most probably be familiar with the popular travel spot in the Arabian Gulf.

Yet amid the glamour and the glittering skyline, the charm of Dubai's fishing village origins lies in winding souks and the vast desert which surrounds the city.

As someone who grew up in Dubai but hadn't returned for a decade, I was keen to experience both sides of this ever-developing luxury seeker's destination. Here's my ultimate guide to seeing the best of this Arabian metropolis in 72 hours.

Discover The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

I stayed at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi in the heart of Jumeirah, and it couldn't have been a better location for my stay. The airport is less than 30 minutes away via taxi, and the city's public transport links are situated moments away from the front steps, keeping you connected to all of Dubai's luring attractions - should you feel the need to leave the resort.

The pristine beach resort boasts five pools

This palatial property stretches across a pristine private beachfront laden with sophisticated restaurants, an elegant beach club echoing the quiet luxury of the Italian Rivera, a watersports centre and the most Instagrammable waterpark I've ever seen, (think Santorini-style Aegean blue rooftops and pristine white stone walls).

While the lure of Atlantis and Wild Wadi is just minutes away via car, the option to take a two-minute stroll from sunbed to racer slides did wonders for my inner adrenaline seeker.

While The Westin is a family-friendly resort, with plenty of amenities perfect for travelling with kids, the hotel offers several spaces for adults to lap up the luxury without being disturbed by the children's fun.

Mare by Bussola was our favourite place to set up camp for pool days, made better by the winding lagoon-style pool which allowed us to seamlessly swim between the luxe adults-only beach club through to the lively waterpark and onto the swim-up bar.

Mare by Bussola beach club at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

The neoclassical design nails the splendour one would expect from Dubai's grand reputation, complete with towering pillars, a light-filled atrium and marbled floors. Restaurants are aplenty, including BABA Steakhouse for mouthwatering steaks and Papillon cabaret club for world-class entertainment and elegant fine dining.

© Afonso Castella Papillon offers a red carpet experience and late night entertainment

Rooms at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Rooms at The Westin are equipped with everything you'd need for a blissful stay. From the sprawling bed fitted with crisp white sheets to the TV, iPhone docking station, Nespresso machine, and spacious marbled bath, it's easy to get used to the royal treatment when staying here.

I particularly loved the spacious balcony overlooking the Palm Islands - the perfect place to sip sundowners or soak up the last moments of sun before it disappeared into the sea.

Plush king size beds really add to the royal treatment

I was taught when working in hospitality that "the best service should go unnoticed" and that is truly the way here. Like magic, sheets are folded, water replenished, and used towels are seamlessly replaced. Staff are welcoming and accommodating, ensuring guests are waited on at all times.

The sprawling complex provided us with everything we needed, and we didn't once feel like we were missing out by lulling for days by the pool.

What to do in Dubai

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi has the luxury side to Dubai nailed, but if you wish to explore more of the city's heritage, a Desert Safari with Arabian Adventures is the only way to immerse yourself in the action. Up bright an early, our driver arrived to transport us out of the city and into the desert.

Strapped into a 4x4, we climbed the rolling dunes, swerving over near-vertical drops and sloping waves of desert dust - not for the faint-hearted.

It was refreshing to be led by our guide, Farzal, who displayed an endearing excitement and genuine love for nature around us. He swerved to allow a lizard to safely cross the path, while silently cruising along as not to disturb a herd of Arabian Oryx.

A true highlight of our stay involved little glitz and glamour, but was a rich dive into the city's history. We opted for a Frying Pan Adventures food tour through Old Dubai, exploring the colourful spice and textile souks and rambling through bustling creek.

Our tour guide Nooring guided us up to Al Khayma Heritage Restuarant in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, where the modern city skyline disappears into a distant haze and the Emirate heritage runs deep.

The perfect place to experience Emirati flavours in the heart of Old Dubai

My three days in Dubai was nothing short of indulgence, sun seeking and lapping up the five-star treatments the city has perfected so well. My advice? Be sure to make time for the off-road sightseeing that provides a wholesome balance to an otherwise indulgent trip.

Rooms at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi start from £153 per night. Be sure to explore Virgin Holidays, British Aways, On the Beach holidays and booking.com for the latest hotel and flight package deals.

