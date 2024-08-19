I experienced a VIP experience like no other in Ibiza's finest new finca

In the beautiful unspoilt north coast of Ibiza, hidden away from the party vibe of nightclubs such as Pacha in the south, there is a new 'finca' boasting the ultimate in luxury and laid-back relaxation: Fincadelica Xarraca.

Set amongst fragrant pines and towering palm trees, and overlooking the ocean in Cala Xarraca bay, this villa with a glamorous history offers barefoot decadence coupled with high-end design and the VIP experience of a lifetime.

© Slim Aarons Ibiza has a new 'finca' boasting the ultimate in luxury and laid-back relaxation: Fincadelica Xarraca

Its sister property, Fincadelica San Lorenzo, situated further inland, certainly provided that for model Cara Delevingne when she celebrated her landmark 30th birthday here together with her A-list friends, including Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller and Lady Mary Charteris.

Now the newly refurbished Xarraca, with its unrivalled ocean-front location and nine opulent suites to accommodate 16-18 people, has the wow factor, too.

© Slim Aarons The newly refurbished Xarraca boasts an unrivalled ocean-front location and nine opulent suites to accommodate 16-18 people

Rising up on a coastal promontory like a white sandcastle with turrets and terraces, it shimmers in the sunlight on its vantage point overlooking the sea. Inside, every room is a masterpiece, a vision brought to life by Ibiza-based designer Carmen Straatsma.

Its curved interiors have been fashioned to flow as if moulded from white sand, and the cavernous rooms - one features a futuristic circular space in the wall – come in calming shades of cream and white. Earthy tones and textures blend in harmony, while furnishings in silk, wood, marble and linen - provide the maximum in comfort.

© Slim Aarons Every room is a masterpiece, a vision brought to life by Ibiza-based designer Carmen Straatsma

Each area is unique, decorated with one-off vintage and artisan pieces from all over the world that reflect the colours of the sea and contemporary works of art.

Once at the centre of a society scene that proved irresistible to royalty, Hollywood stars, fine artisans and those seeking a bohemian lifestyle, this villa was the only Ibizan property to be shot by the famous 70s American photographer Slim Aarons, whose usual subjects were portraits of Hollywood stars, socialites and jetsetters.

© Slim Aarons Its curved interiors have been fashioned to flow as if moulded from white sand

Its stylish incarnation is the vision of entrepreneur Mati Rachminov and globally famous Serena Cook, founder of the concierge and events company, Deliciously Sorted Ibiza.

The Ms Fixit of the White Isle, Serena – who moved to Ibiza to become designer Jade Jagger’s chef over two decades ago, before setting up her own company – uses her prolific insider knowledge to provide her clients, which include billionaires and VIPs, with anything they desire. From bespoke weddings to stunning villas, access to the latest openings and tables at the finest restaurants in town, Serena is the fixer to make it happen.

© Slim Aarons Its stylish incarnation is the vision of entrepreneur Mati Rachminov and globally famous Serena Cook

She organised Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender’s wedding, secret escapes for Johnny Depp, and Harry and Meghan, and her little black book includes clients such as Paris Hilton and Mick Jagger.

SLEEP

The villa's nine sumptuous suites boast breathtaking views of the cool blue Mediterranean at almost every angle. Surrounded by ocean on two sides, there’s a boat-like feel to the super-king size room that looks out on to a little sandy beach from one side, while its terrace faces the sea.

© Slim Aarons The villa's nine sumptuous suites boast breathtaking views at every angle

Each sleep haven has been thoughtfully designed with the ultimate in luxury and textures, and feature king size beds with 1,000 thread-count bedlinen – a super-soft guarantee of sweet dreams.

The rooms all have their own distinctive character, too. One features arches and Juliet balconies set within a romantic tower reminiscent of a Rapunzel fairytale.

© Slim Aarons The rooms all have their own distinctive character

The star of the show is a penthouse suite with wrap-around sea views, a bathtub from Studio LoHo and a custom bed positioned so that the first thing you see when you wake up is the dreamy blue ocean.

SWIM

Not only is there direct access through a private gate to a small sandy beach and the clear waters of the bay, the villa also has its own saltwater swimming pool with sunbeds and retro-striped parasols around the perimeter.

© Slim Aarons The villa also has a large saltwater swimming pool

The gardens that surround it include 20ft high palm trees, cacti, olive trees, succulents and purple bougainvillaea that create a sense of getting back to nature as you lounge or take a dip.

DINE

Dining at Xarraca is an experience like no other, made all the more special by impeccable attention to detail. The long custom-made wooden table in the indoor dining room is part of the initiative to showcase the work of local artisans.

© Slim Aarons The gardens that surround it include 20ft high palm trees, cacti, olive trees, succulents and purple bougainvillaea

Enhanced by beautiful tableware from Barcelona, it is illuminated at night by stylish vintage Murano glass pendants. Meanwhile, the outdoor terrace has the perfect ambience for dining al fresco.

TASTE

Resident chef Avi Razon and his team create culinary wonders to feast on using fresh local ingredients. An explosion of tastes and textures, the extensive range of dishes include lamb and fish curries, sushi, wild mushroom spaghetti, delicious homemade bread and melt-in-the mouth desserts.

© Slim Aarons Resident chef Avi Razon and his team create culinary wonders for guests

Guests are invited to select menus tailored to their wishes and dietary requirements, and with such a tempting variety to choose from – not to mention an impressively stocked wine cellar - your party may never wish to look further afield for lunch or dinner.

For those who do want to venture out, Toby Clarke of Ibiza Outdoors offers two tasting tours of the island, where guests can sample Michelin star cuisine or gastronomical treats including traditional tapas, Spanish jamon and locally sourced delicacies.

© Slim Aarons Leading from the open-plan dining room is the library

READ

Leading from the open-plan dining room is the library, which is furnished with traditional rugs from Marrakesh and an extraordinary Mexican chair made of dried yucca. As well as the classics, the shelves are stocked with island and sea-themed books.

INDULGE

Health and healing are of the essence at Xarraca and when it comes to sampling the spiritual vibes of some zen time, Serena Cook’s concierge service Deliciously Sorted knows all the best wellness experts on the island. Whether you desire facials, make-up, manicures or massages, she’s got it covered.

© Slim Aarons Deliciously Sorted can recommend all the best wellness experts on the island

Her little black book also contains the contact numbers for therapists such as reiki practitioners, acupuncturists and reflexologists and she can arrange sound bath therapy sessions which promote healing through musical vibration, in the villa’s calming Ocean Room. Living up to its reputation as home to the world’s most exceptional yoga teachers, Ibiza is a hub for hatha, ashtanga, vinyasa, yin or kundalini yoga, which guests can enjoy to the sound of the waves on the seafront yoga deck or in the Ocean Room.

PLAY

With its vast windows and terrace overlooking the sea, the sound-proofed entertainment room has a nautical feel reminiscent of an ocean-faring cruise liner.

© Slim Aarons Fincadelica Xarraca villa boasts its own cinema room, cocktail bar and games area

A pool table at one end and a cocktail bar featuring a stylish green marble counter create a party atmosphere, and for guests who prefer to round off their day relaxing in front of a movie, a super-soft pale green ‘croissant’ sofa by Hans Hopfer provides the ultimate in comfort to watch the cinema screen.

EXPLORE

After basking dreamily on the villa’s huge cream circular sofa or a retro-striped sunbed beneath the shade of a parasol, it could be time to explore. Whether taking a dip in the crystal-clear waters that gently lap the little sandy beach next to the villa, venturing out to experience the dramatic coastline, or strolling through the verdant countryside, this unspoilt enclave of the White Isle is brimming with beauty.

© Slim Aarons This unspoilt enclave of the White Isle is brimming with beauty

Equipment for paddleboarding or kayaking can be organised on request, while Ebike excursions to navigate those hills are available from Ibiza Outdoors.

Hiking trips to suit all levels of fitness are tailored by Toby Clarke, who was born here and has explored practically every inch of the island. Scenic strolls through olive, carob and citrus groves, and ambling past small white fincas, reveal a rustic side to this beautiful Balearic gem. If you visit in January or February, don’t miss the Santa Agnes valley where its famous almond trees burst into pink and white blossom.

But avoid tasting almonds from trees bearing pink blossom – they have a bitter flavour as they contain traces of cyanide. Scented evergreen pine trees abound, and as you emerge from their cooling shade into the dappled sunlight on one of the island hikes, you discover a breathtaking panoramic cliff-top view of the Mediterranean.

© Slim Aarons Excursions and day trips can be organised easily

SHOP

Ibiza is renowned for its creative, bohemian vibe, and no visit would be complete without a spot of retail therapy to discover its artisan crafts. At the very heart of the island, the charming village of Santa Gertrudis is the perfect place to browse quaint independent boutiques for unique pieces of jewellery, exquisite boho fashion, traditional Ibizan homeware, and pieces created by local artists.

The pretty village square, which is overlooked by a whitewashed church featuring a distinctive yellow tower, abounds with al fresco cafes and bars – the ideal place to unwind and watch the world go by with a cooling drink with your gifts in tow.

© Slim Aarons A shopping trip is the ideal way to while away an afternoon if you can bring yourself to leave the villa

WHEN TO GO

This Ibizan enclave is alluring all year round, but never more so than from early autumn to springtime. The days are long and bursting with sunshine, temperatures are balmy - around 24°C - and the sea is warm and pleasant to swim in.

RELATED: The best places to stay, eat and party in Ibiza this summer

This is the ideal time to hike through the surrounding countryside or forest bathe, breathing in the fresh air in the shade of the towering pine trees. At the end of the day, when temperatures drop, experience the villa’s sumptuous sofas and soft textures by curling up in front of a cosy wood fire or watch as the sun sets over the sea.

With its indoor-outdoor appeal and uncompromising luxury, Fincadelica is the perfect cool season retreat.

For more information, visit fincadelicaibiza.com. Minimum stay 7 days during June/July/August but 4 days rest of the year