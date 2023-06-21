Most beautiful seaside towns to visit in the UK this summer

Bridport & West Bay, Dorset

© Shutterstock West Bay in Bridport, Dorset

What? A charming market town populated with zero-waste stores, vintage furniture and fashion markets, and unique homeware boutiques. Situated in rural Dorset and surrounded by breathtakingly beautiful coast and countryside, Bridport & West Bay has everything from gourmet restaurants to wide stretches of shingle beaches.

Why go? Bridport is more than just a pit stop en route to your Cornish summer holiday. Just three hours from London, this bustling coastal town comes alive on market days. The Street Markets are held every Wednesday and Saturday, the Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of the month in the Arts Centre and the Vintage Market at St Michael’s runs on the last Sunday of the month March – October.

Where to dine? Dorshi is a culinary gem just off the Jurassic Coast. This modern East Asian restaurant can be found down an unassuming alleyway in the heart of Bridport, serving up vibrant small plates worthy of a hip Shoreditch eatery. Everything from homemade kimchi to buttermilk chicken doused in yuzu mayo, crispy dumplings and burnt garlic noodles grace the menu, as well as mean margaritas and zesty cocktails.

When my family dined at the hip eatery this summer, we overheard punters saying: "This is the best meal I've eaten out in years," and actually, we felt inclined to agree. We loved the imaginative mushroom dishes, dined out on sumptuous dumplings and delighted in an ultra-indulgent Vietnamise coffee doused in condensed milk to finish off our meal.