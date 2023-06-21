Most beautiful seaside towns to visit in the UK this summer

One of the most magical things about the UK being an island is that there is no shortage of coastline to discover. Whether you're a sun seeker, a fossil hunter, a keen hiker or a seafood enthusiast, each stretch of coastline begs to be explored - and makes for a whimsical heatwave retreat.
It's not all about the beaches, either. While the UK boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, many destinations are also home to quaint seaside villages and vibrant coastal towns.
Looking to get your ice cream fix at some of the UK's seaside resorts this summer? Keep scrolling to discover the most beautiful coastal towns according to HELLO!.
Bridport & West Bay, Dorset
What? A charming market town populated with zero-waste stores, vintage furniture and fashion markets, and unique homeware boutiques. Situated in rural Dorset and surrounded by breathtakingly beautiful coast and countryside, Bridport & West Bay has everything from gourmet restaurants to wide stretches of shingle beaches.
Why go? Bridport is more than just a pit stop en route to your Cornish summer holiday. Just three hours from London, this bustling coastal town comes alive on market days. The Street Markets are held every Wednesday and Saturday, the Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of the month in the Arts Centre and the Vintage Market at St Michael’s runs on the last Sunday of the month March – October.
Where to dine? Dorshi is a culinary gem just off the Jurassic Coast. This modern East Asian restaurant can be found down an unassuming alleyway in the heart of Bridport, serving up vibrant small plates worthy of a hip Shoreditch eatery. Everything from homemade kimchi to buttermilk chicken doused in yuzu mayo, crispy dumplings and burnt garlic noodles grace the menu, as well as mean margaritas and zesty cocktails.
When my family dined at the hip eatery this summer, we overheard punters saying: "This is the best meal I've eaten out in years," and actually, we felt inclined to agree. We loved the imaginative mushroom dishes, dined out on sumptuous dumplings and delighted in an ultra-indulgent Vietnamise coffee doused in condensed milk to finish off our meal.
Whitstable, Kent
What? A quaint seaside town having a renaissance right now. Known for its kitsch maritime charm and ocean-fresh seafood, this picture-perfect fishing village serves up freshly-shucked oysters, sticky iced buns and stunning sunsets.
Why go? Easiy accessible from London by train, Whitstable makes for a glorious day trip if the weather allows. Meander down the winding streets to browse in charity shops and independent bookstores before picking up a bag of sugary doughnuts and devouring them on the pebbled beach. If you're brave enough, head to beachfront shack The Forge for local beer and freshly-shucked oysters.
Where to dine? For the freshest seafood, The Lobster Shack can be found in the harbour of East Quay. This delightful seaside spot boasts its own brewery and home-farmed oysters and lobsters as well as good old fish n' chips. Soak up the sunset in the summer, or cosy up by their log fire in the winter.
Worthing, West Sussex
What? Think of Worthing as Brighton's calmer little sister. While still one of the largest towns in West Sussex, the charming seafront and vintage Lido has been the backdrop for many motion pictures - and makes for a wonderful day trip.
Why go? If you enjoy Brighton's vibrant personality and hip vibe but don't love the summer crowds, Worthing's everchanging high street is continually welcoming independent businesses and family-run restaurants worth adding to your must-try list. From micro-breweries to coffee houses, cinemas, theatres, art galleries and more, this seaside town also boasts beautiful sunsets and a colourful stretch of seafront perfect for lazy bike rides or balmy evening strolls.
Where to dine? Vudu is a vibey cocktail bar and Asian-fusion restaurant in the heart of Worthing. Head here for eclectic small plates, all-day dining and showstopping cocktails that could rival London's bustling bar scene. From spicy garlic prawns to Japanese kaarage fried chicken, this must-try spot has made a spectacle of imaginative dining that is increasingly popular with locals.
Weymouth, Dorset
What? One of the UK's most famous coastal towns defined by its luscious stretch of golden sand beaches lined with pastel beach huts and charming Georgian houses.
Why go? Weymouth is endlessly popular with families during the summer months, loved for its rich heritage and history dating back to the Jurassic era. As well as having one of the most beautiful beaches in the UK, Weymouth is ever popular with cylists and hikers who love the winding trails, idyllic scenery and abundance of outdoor acvitivies. Head to St Alban street to explore vendors selling local arts and crafts, and the Cove Gallery to delight in Weymouth's artist's collections.
Where to dine? Catch at The Old Fish Market is an popular seafood restaurant with a Michelin-approved menu. Picture cured mackerel, scallop ceviche, lobster thermidor croquettes, local venison, roast brill with king oyster mushrooms and mushroom broth, and freshly-caught sea bass, with all ingredients sourced from Dorset. Don't miss Vinolo if you're looking for a wine and cheese pitstop, and make sure to swing by Baboo Gelato for your ice cream fix.