TUI's long haul holidays are more affordable than you think

The idea of a long haul holiday to a paradisical destination is a dream we all have, and we often dismiss even browsing the best long haul holidays because of price. But don’t give up on the dream, as there’s hoards of TUI long haul holidays that are as cheap – if not cheaper – than holidaying in Europe!

What is a long haul holiday?

A long-haul holiday is generally considered to be one with a flight time of over six hours from the UK, and can take you to some of the most beautiful and tropical destinations.

What is the cheapest long haul holiday destination?

There’s plenty of cheap long haul holiday destinations. From beach holidays to Thailand, the Caribbean, Mauritius or Mexico, there’s great value holidays to be found on TUI.

Or you can take a trip to the big apple, and explore New York, or visit your favourite Disney characters in Florida and Orlando. I’ve found TUI deals for around £1,000 mark, for two people holidaying for a week in August and the following months until the end of the year. Many of these deals include extras, like all-inclusive board and free airport shuttle.

Don’t forget to check the weather before you book. Destinations like Mexico are ideal for visiting in September, as the heat of the summer decreases, but some destinations including Sri Lanka, Florida and Thailand find September one of the wettest months. So be sure to play weather forecaster before you book!

Are long haul holidays suitable for kids?

If your children can handle a longer flight than travelling to Europe, then long haul holidays are great for kids. Many destinations are extremely child-friendly, and of course destinations like Orlando are packed with theme parks and water parks aimed at kids.

Best affordable all-inclusive TUI long haul holidays

Best affordable family-friendly TUI long haul holidays

