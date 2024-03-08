I love this 5-star Amazon tankini so much I bought it in 6 different colourways

True story - I’d never heard of a tankini until I started writing about them for HELLO! a few years back. A bikini that by all intents and purposes looks like a swimsuit, but you don't have to take the whole thing off during bathroom trips? Sign me up immediately, I thought!

I’ve tried several different brands over the past four years, but the Amazon Genfien tankini is by far the best - believe me. I love it so much, I ordered it in six different colours - and if you search the review section at Amazon, you’ll find countless other shoppers have done the same.

It has a respectable 66% five-star rating at Amazon, and over 1.5k positive reviews and counting and I can definitely add my own voice to those giving it a thumbs up. I get compliments every time I wear it, and two friends have already followed suit and bought one after I told them the price. Why do they trust me? Well, they're my friends, and I also shop Amazon for a living and I can tell you the quality-price ratio is good on this one.

It features tummy-control high-waisted bikini bottoms, and as much as I really hate the word tummy control, I have to say they are super flattering and comfortable. You can pull them all the way up past your belly button if you want full coverage, or you can wear them a little lower on the hip if you want to show more skin.

I often struggle with getting swimsuits to fit well because I have a long torso (I’m 5ft 10). The tankini design eradicates this problem completely - and I suspect petite ladies will find the same benefit.

The crop top provides enough support for normal swimsuit/beach activities - though I wouldn’t go jogging in it. It’s not underwired, so if you insist on this in your swimwear, you might want to look elsewhere. It’s perfect for my needs, however.

© Katherine Robinson I get compliments every time I wear this tankini - I wish I'd discovered it years ago!

The tankini set is available in 13 different colourways - including olive green, black and some more colourful styles and in sizes small (UK 8-10) to XXXL (UK 18-20). I’m a 12-14 and got the recommended large, which fits perfectly. The adjustable straps did need tightening quite a lot though!

I’ve had several months wear - and washes - out of this so far. I bought my first set for last summer it still looks brand new. The great thing about having multiple sets in different colourways is that you can mix and match the different pieces. I basically have a different tankini for every day of the week!

What is a tankini?

Tankinis are a swimsuit/bikini hybrid that became popular in the 90s and are still fashionable today. The top is described as a tank top (now you understand the name!), and it comes with a matching bikini brief to go with. Shoppers love them because they combine the coverage of a swimsuit with the functionality of a bikini.

I've had several month's wear - and washes out of the bikinis and they still look brand new!

What are Amazon shoppers saying about it?

Verified shoppers at Amazon rate the bikini highly for being comfortable, good quality and fitting well.

Writes one: “Absolutely gorgeous bikini. High waisted bottoms and layered strappy top that covers extra bits you don't want anyone to see. Stood upright it looks like a proper swimming costume. Laying down you can move bits to tan your tummy. Lovely materia -l looks much more expensive than it is.”

Says another: “It’s flattering for a curvy woman with loads of wobbly bits! it’s helped me look forward to going on holiday rather than worry about what I’m going to wear to the pool/beach.”

Are there any negatives reviews? Some fuller busted ladies said it didn’t offer them the amount of support they needed.

Says one: “I was really sad this didn’t work for my full bust as this felt rather flattering for my Rubenesque figure. The frill hid a multitude of sins but I’m not sure in taking a swim certain parts would not have made a bid for freedom. This reason made me send it back but I would recommend for a full figure and smaller bust.”

several friends have followed my lead and snapped up the Amazon tankini for upcoming sunshine breaks

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Good quality

Still looks new after several months of washes

Great price - £19.99 / $26.99 is an absolute steal!

Mix and match if you buy multiple colourways

Features tummy control bottoms

Cons: